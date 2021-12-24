Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
CES Google

Google cancels CES 2020 physical attendance due to Omicron scare

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Google cancels CES 2020 physical attendance due to Omicron scare
Google won’t be physically present at CES 2022, as the company has officially announced its withdrawal from the show.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to withhold from having a presence on the show floor of CES 2022. We’ve been closely monitoring the development of the Omicron variant, and have decided that this is the best choice for the health and safety of our teams,” Google said in a statement to TechCrunch.

Google joins a long list of tech companies, including T-Mobile, Amazon, Lenovo, Meta, Twitter, AT&T, Hisense, Intel, General Motors, Pinterest, TikTok, and Waymo - all pulling out of the event or at least limiting their physical presence on site.

The culprit, of course, is the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus infection that’s been terrorizing the world in the past two years. The latest mutation of the strain is spreading across the US and Canada rapidly, forcing tech companies to take measures - Apple has been closing retail stores all across the country in the past few weeks.

Back to CES 2022. Google plans to attend the show virtually, like most of the other tech companies that have submitted their withdrawal plans. However, this puts some strain on the organizers, and they might be forced to switch to an online-only event. CES 2022 will take place between January 5 and 8 in Las Vegas.

Read More:
Samsung announces more details about 2022 CES pre-show keynote
Galaxy S21 FE "confirmed" to be revealed at CES 2022

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks again - this time it has been taken apart
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks again - this time it has been taken apart
TSMC to start making 3nm chips for iPhones and Macs in Q4 2022
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
TSMC to start making 3nm chips for iPhones and Macs in Q4 2022
Samsung still holding back on One UI 4.0 release for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Samsung still holding back on One UI 4.0 release for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
Xiaomi 12 press materials leak showing specs and prices
by Mariyan Slavov,  2
Xiaomi 12 press materials leak showing specs and prices
Some Apple employees will be picketing on Christmas Eve
by Alan Friedman,  0
Some Apple employees will be picketing on Christmas Eve
Xiaomi 12 teasers show larger screen and narrower build than iPhone 13
by Alan Friedman,  5
Xiaomi 12 teasers show larger screen and narrower build than iPhone 13
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless