Google cancels CES 2020 physical attendance due to Omicron scare

Google cancels CES 2020 physical attendance due to Omicron scare0
“After careful consideration, we have decided to withhold from having a presence on the show floor of CES 2022. We’ve been closely monitoring the development of the Omicron variant, and have decided that this is the best choice for the health and safety of our teams,” Google said in a statement to TechCrunch.
The culprit, of course, is the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus infection that’s been terrorizing the world in the past two years. The latest mutation of the strain is spreading across the US and Canada rapidly, forcing tech companies to take measures - Apple has been closing retail stores all across the country in the past few weeks.
