Google cancels CES 2020 physical attendance due to Omicron scare

“After careful consideration, we have decided to withhold from having a presence on the show floor of CES 2022. We’ve been closely monitoring the development of the Omicron variant, and have decided that this is the best choice for the health and safety of our teams,”





Google won’t be physically present at CES 2022, as the company has officially announced its withdrawal from the show.Google said in a statement to TechCrunch Google joins a long list of tech companies, including T-Mobile, Amazon, Lenovo, Meta, Twitter, AT&T, Hisense, Intel, General Motors, Pinterest, TikTok, and Waymo - all pulling out of the event or at least limiting their physical presence on site.The culprit, of course, is the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus infection that’s been terrorizing the world in the past two years. The latest mutation of the strain is spreading across the US and Canada rapidly, forcing tech companies to take measures - Apple has been closing retail stores all across the country in the past few weeks.Back to CES 2022. Google plans to attend the show virtually, like most of the other tech companies that have submitted their withdrawal plans. However, this puts some strain on the organizers, and they might be forced to switch to an online-only event. CES 2022 will take place between January 5 and 8 in Las Vegas.