Google Drive is restricting users’ files by mistake, Google AI strikes again

Google Drive is restricting users’ files by mistake, Google AI strikes again0
Simply put, if such a file was found and restricted, the owner wouldn’t be able to send it to others, and all access to the file, except that of the owner, would be revoked. Google stated that this change had the aim to control the spreading of malware, hate speech, explicit content, etc.
There are even examples of .txt files containing a single number inside that are falsely marked as inappropriate, as stated by The Register. One of the best examples comes from a Michigan State University assistant professor Dr. Emily Dolson.
Now, in its announcement of this new policy, Google has stated that in situations such as the one with Dr. Dolson, the user should “receive an email with details and potential actions they can take to request a review.” Unfortunately, however, that did not happen in her case.
After posting her issue on Twitter, a Google engineer going by Misha Brukman replied to Dolson, assuring her that they are working on a solution.