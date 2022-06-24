Google announces five new features coming to Chrome for iPhone and iPad

Google Chrome for iOS update: Enhanced Safe Browsing, Chrome Actions, and more

Google's Enhanced Safe Browsing

Moving on, another useful features coming to Chrome for iOS is called " Chrome Actions ". This is a quality-of-life feature that lets you easily perform a certain tasks without having to dive deep into the app's settings to find it.







Google Password Manager as your Autofill provider

The app's main screen also has a new look now with this new update. The main screen now includes more than just your recent tabs , adding access to your Discover feed. Unlike the previous features, that's something the Android version of Chrome is yet to get, and Google has stated it will be available in the future.







The update also brings some minor changes as well. There are improvements of Google's website translation feature . This will help you see websites in your preferred language (the feature uses on-device machine learning), and it is now getting an updated language identification model. Pretty much, this means the app will be able to more accurately recognize the language of a webpage and whether it needs to be translated for you.

