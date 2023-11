Google Play honors AI innovators and cross-device experiences in the 2023 awards

ability to easily work across multiple devices

Users have spoken, and the title of the best game for 2023 goes to MONOPOLY GO! Now, let's delve into the winners across different categories:

Best apps of 2023



Best for Fun: Bumble For Friends: Meet IRL

Best for Personal Growth: Voidpet Garden: Mental Health

Best Everyday Essential: Artifact: Feed Your Curiosity

Best Hidden Gem: Aware: Mindfulness & Wellbeing

Best with AI: Character AI: AI-Powered Chat

Best for Families: Paw Patrol Academy

Best App for Good: AWorld in support of ActNow

Best for Watches: WhatsApp Messenger

Best for Tablets: Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw

Best for Chromebooks: FlipaClip: Create 2D Animation

Best for Google TV: Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies

Best for Cars: Amazon Prime Video

Best games of 2023



Best Multiplayer: Farlight 84

Best Pick Up & Play: MONOPOLY GO!

Best Indies: Vampire Survivors

Best Story: Honkai: Star Rail

Best Ongoing: Stumble Guys

Best Games for Good: Pokémon Sleep

Best on Play Pass: Magic Rampage

Best for Tablets: Honkai: Star Rail

Best for Chromebooks: Minecraft

Best for Google Play Games on PC: Arknights

Best books of 2023





“In the Lives of Puppets” by TJ Klune

“The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese

“All the Sinners Bleed: A Novel” by S.A. Cosby

“Bellies: A Novel” by Nicola Dinan

“The Art of Scandal” by Regina Black

“Hijab Butch Blues: A Memoir” by Lamya H

“Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros

“Girls Like Girls” by Hayley Kiyoko

“Boys Weekend” by Mattie Lubchansky

“The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin

At the start of the month, Google dropped the list of nominees for this year's Play Users' Choice Awards . Users cast their votes in three categories—best apps, games, and books. The results are in, and we've got the scoop on both user picks and editors' choices for the top apps and games in 2023. Let's dive in!In line with this year's vibes,brought in some new award categories. It is shining a spotlight on apps making waves with the latest tech, like "Best with AI" and "Best Game for Good." Plus, it gives props to experiences that seamlessly navigate various devices, with categories such as "Best Multi-device App and Game" and "Best for Google Play Games on PC."Taking the crown for the best overall app of the year is. This app dishes out bite-sized lessons infused with visual storytelling, giving life to concepts. With it, you can dive into psychology, history, health, technology, and more in a new and engaging way.Claiming the title of the best game for 2023 is, a sci-fi spectacle boasting outstanding content depth, stunning visuals, and thoughtful design. With a sprinkle of lore and character backstories woven into the game, Honkai: Star Rail offers enduring entertainment for both seasoned role-playing game enthusiasts and newcomers alike.Securing the top spot in the Best Multi-device App category is, sharing the limelight with the game. Play's editors took notice of OUTERPLANE's "," setting it apart from other turn-based strategy experiences on Play.Now, let's see what the users have to say about the cream of the crop in apps, games, and books for this year. Not surprisingly, given the rapid integration of AI into our lives, Google Play's users have crownedas the best app for 2023. OpenAI's chatbot has gained such popularity that even Elon Musk, who is working on his own generative AI chatbot named Grok, remarked that "."