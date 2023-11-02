It's decision time: Google Play Users' Choice Awards 2023 nominees unveiled
At the start of this month, Google kicked off its 2023 voting for the best new Android apps and games. We probably all have our own picks for the best, and sometimes our favorites don't align with the majority. However, Users' Choice Awards come in handy—letting the people's opinions take the spotlight, giving a more honest representation of the big picture.
First up is the Users' Choice App. The question on the table: "Which of this year's new apps do you love the most?" There are 10 nominees in the ring, and it's no surprise to see ChatGPT making its mark, given the prevalence of AI in our lives. Other contenders include Threads and Artifact, an app that serves up info and inspiration, courtesy again of AI. Here's the full list of app nominees.
Turning to the gaming scene, the nominees cover a range of categories—from role-playing and fighting games to strategy. Take your pick from the ten contenders.
Last but not least, we delve into books, my personal favorite category. With millions of books on the Google Play Store, choosing the best of the year can be a tough call. But if you've got a favorite, check out the list of nominees, and fingers crossed that yours made the cut.
To cast your vote, make sure you're logged into your Google Account on the Play Store. The voting curtains close on November 14, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
- Bumble For Friends: Meet IRL
- ChatGPT
- Artifact: Feed Your Curiosity
- AI Chatbot - Nova
- Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies
- AI Mirror: AI Art Photo Editor
- Character AI: AI-Powered Chat
- Threads
- Reelsy Reel Maker Video Editor
- Voidpet Garden: Mental Health
- Street Fighter Duel- Idle RPG
- Mighty DOOM
- The Lord of the Rings: Heroes
- MONOPOLY GO!
- Viking Rise
- Aether Gazer
- Farlight 84
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Cat Snack Bar: Cat Food Tycoon
- Arena Breakout
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Light Novel) Vol. 21
- Spare
- Night Angel Nemesis
- Overlord, Vol. 15
- Identity
- A Soul of Ash and Blood
- Tress of the Emerald Sea
- Fourth Wing
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 21
- Light Bringer
