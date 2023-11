It's decision time: Google Play Users' Choice Awards 2023 nominees unveiled

Bumble For Friends: Meet IRL

ChatGPT

Artifact: Feed Your Curiosity

AI Chatbot - Nova

Max: Stream HBO, TV, & Movies

AI Mirror: AI Art Photo Editor

Character AI: AI-Powered Chat

Threads

Reelsy Reel Maker Video Editor

Voidpet Garden: Mental Health

Street Fighter Duel- Idle RPG

Mighty DOOM

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes

MONOPOLY GO!

Viking Rise

Aether Gazer

Farlight 84

Honkai: Star Rail

Cat Snack Bar: Cat Food Tycoon

Arena Breakout

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Light Novel) Vol. 21

Spare

Night Angel Nemesis

Overlord, Vol. 15

Identity

A Soul of Ash and Blood

Tress of the Emerald Sea

Fourth Wing

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 21

Light Bringer





If you're a fan of casting your vote, the Play Store isn't the only place to do it. We frequently ask for your opinion. Currently, you can vote on what is your favorite smartwatch brand

At the start of this month, Google kicked off its 2023 voting for the best new Android apps and games. We probably all have our own picks for the best, and sometimes our favorites don't align with the majority. However, Users' Choice Awards come in handy—letting the people's opinions take the spotlight, giving a more honest representation of the big picture.Google Play has thrown open the doors for the 2023 Users' Choice Awards as the year winds down, as reported by. You get to cast your vote for the best new Android app, game, and book.First up is the Users' Choice App. The question on the table: "Which of this year's new apps do you love the most?" There are 10 nominees in the ring, and it's no surprise to see ChatGPT making its mark, given the prevalence of AI in our lives. Other contenders include Threads and Artifact, an app that serves up info and inspiration, courtesy again of AI. Here's the full list of app nominees.Turning to the gaming scene, the nominees cover a range of categories—from role-playing and fighting games to strategy. Take your pick from the ten contenders.Last but not least, we delve into books, my personal favorite category. With millions of books on the Google Play Store, choosing the best of the year can be a tough call. But if you've got a favorite, check out the list of nominees, and fingers crossed that yours made the cut.To cast your vote, make sure you're logged into your Google Account on the Play Store . The voting curtains close on November 14, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.