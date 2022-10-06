Google Pixel Tablet gets time under the spotlight at the Pixel 7 event





The majority of official hardware specs and details are tightly kept under wraps for now, but it seems that Google is gearing the Pixel Tablet to be a home-only device, which could lack essential sensor and functionalities like GPS, proximity and barometer sensors, as well as a cellular modem. From a point of view, it will be similar to functionality to, say, the Nest Hub Max, and will double as a smart display and a hub for your smart home.





The rumor mill has been relatively talkative, spilling the beans that the Pixel Tablet would feature a 10.95-inch display and carry the first-gen Google-made Tensor G1 chipset, which powered the Pixel 6-series, and have 4GB of RAM on deck... which wouldn't make it a powerhouse worth mentioning. There would likely be 128 and 256GB storage versions of the device.



Google showcased the Pixel tablet on stage at the Pixel 7 announcement livestream today, giving us yet another look at the upcoming slate and shedding some information about the build of the device. In particular, the tablet will sport nano-ceramic coating on top of recycled aluminum, which would give off the feeling that the user is touching porcelain.As a refresher, Google's Pixel Tablet has been teased for months already, but reportedly won't see the light of day until 2023.