Google Pixel Tablet gets time under the spotlight at the Pixel 7 event
Google showcased the Pixel tablet on stage at the Pixel 7 announcement livestream today, giving us yet another look at the upcoming slate and shedding some information about the build of the device. In particular, the tablet will sport nano-ceramic coating on top of recycled aluminum, which would give off the feeling that the user is touching porcelain.
As a refresher, Google's Pixel Tablet has been teased for months already, but reportedly won't see the light of day until 2023.
The majority of official hardware specs and details are tightly kept under wraps for now, but it seems that Google is gearing the Pixel Tablet to be a home-only device, which could lack essential sensor and functionalities like GPS, proximity and barometer sensors, as well as a cellular modem. From a point of view, it will be similar to functionality to, say, the Nest Hub Max, and will double as a smart display and a hub for your smart home.
The rumor mill has been relatively talkative, spilling the beans that the Pixel Tablet would feature a 10.95-inch display and carry the first-gen Google-made Tensor G1 chipset, which powered the Pixel 6-series, and have 4GB of RAM on deck... which wouldn't make it a powerhouse worth mentioning. There would likely be 128 and 256GB storage versions of the device.
