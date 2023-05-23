Google Pixel Fold: More (and Less) than a Galaxy Z Fold 4 Carbon Copy
Last week, something not all that common in the world of tech took place. A non-Samsung, non-China exclusive foldable made its debut. Shocking, isn’t it? I am of course referring to the Google Pixel Fold, the American tech giant’s debut on the foldable market.
While this is hardly the first time I have discussed the aforementioned device, this is the first article that will be based on concrete (and final) information. After Google I/O 2023, relatively little has been left to the imagination. And while nothing is truly final before we have the Google Pixel Fold in our hands, the general impression I got was that the latter was a sound first-generation product, but nothing more.
The unveiling of the Pixel Fold confirmed that Google has a somewhat different conception of what constitutes a notepad-style foldable. Essentially, the keynote made it clear that the company wanted the device to have a superior (in its view) cover screen to its main contender - the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Google has identified some of the shortcomings of Samsung’s approach and has decided to put forward a different one. This is why the Pixel Fold has a much wider cover screen and a more standard aspect ratio. Google’s goal is to enable the secondary screen to be as functional as possible and, by extension, to allow the device to be fully usable when folded.
The Pixel Fold is a very chunky device. When folded, its width comes in at 3.1”, while its thickness - at 0.5”. This means that the very same aspect ratios that facilitate a more usable cover screen make one-handed use difficult to say the least, especially when you take into account the weight of the device (i.e. 283 grams). This trade-off means that the user will ultimately decide which sacrifice they are willing to make.
This is what I like most about the Google Pixel Fold - it does not seek to be a better Galaxy Z Fold. Which is a very smart move on Google’s part. Had the American tech giant decided to play Samsung’s game it would have surely lost.
By differentiating its product, Google has escaped the pitfall of trying to overshadow the master. The Pixel Fold is a meaningful alternative, not only because it is a non-Samsung foldable, but also because it seeks to be more than a rival to the Z Fold.
Most of the information in the last section was not, strictly speaking, new. The numerous leaks ensured that we knew almost everything about the Pixel Fold before its official unveiling. That being said, it is nice to see the handset finally materialize… despite the (partially) flawed execution.
Unfortunately, there are a lot of problems with Google’s foldable, many of which on the inside. For starters, the spec sheet of the Pixel Fold is impressive, but it falls short of the one most truly high-end Android flagships like the Galaxy S23 Ultra have, mostly because of the Tensor G2 chipset.
The same Tensor G2 found in the half-year-old Pixel 7 lineup and the $499 Pixel 7a. It is really hard to justify offering performance that can be found on a midranger, at such a premium price tag (more on that later). However, my biggest concern is in the battery department.
When early rumors indicated that the Google Pixel Fold would feature a unique hinge mechanism and resemble the Oppo Find N2, my expectations were naturally high. I imagined a minimal crease and a sleek(er) design. Unfortunately, the main purpose of Google’s hinge design is to make the device thinner at the cost of aesthetics.
In fact, it is the reason for the less-than-ideal bezel situation, which results in the Pixel Fold bearing more similarity to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 than the Oppo Find N2 when unfolded. Furthermore, by the looks of it, the crease on the Pixel is every bit as prominent as the one found on the Z lineup. For what it’s worth, the Pixel Fold folds without a gap.
Hands down, the biggest problem with the Pixel Fold is that despite the fact that (1) this is a first-generation device, (2) with a six-month-old processor and rather small battery, (3) tainted by an ugly crease and bezels it costs as much as a Galaxy Z Fold 4. Did I mention the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will likely have the same $1799 price tag as well?
Most users that are spending that kind of money on a smartphone tend to either have very high expectations and/or to play safe. This makes the Pixel Fold the very definition of a tough sell, even with a free Pixel Watch.
Nevertheless, there are at least two good things worth noting. Firstly, the very existence of the Pixel Fold is good for the foldable form factor. Samsung is in desperate need of competition in the foldable market. Secondly, it is nice to see that Google’s device is exploring a different design than the one regarded as the most successful.
Thus, while Google’s execution might be flawed, its concept is not. Luckily, the former is infinitely easier to rectify and this is why I am already looking forward to the Google Pixel Fold 2.
The Bad, the Ugly and the Pricey…
Most of the information in the last section was not, strictly speaking, new. The numerous leaks ensured that we knew almost everything about the Pixel Fold before its official unveiling. That being said, it is nice to see the handset finally materialize… despite the (partially) flawed execution.
The Bad: Dated specs and a questionable battery life
Unfortunately, there are a lot of problems with Google’s foldable, many of which on the inside. For starters, the spec sheet of the Pixel Fold is impressive, but it falls short of the one most truly high-end Android flagships like the Galaxy S23 Ultra have, mostly because of the Tensor G2 chipset.
The same Tensor G2 found in the half-year-old Pixel 7 lineup and the $499 Pixel 7a. It is really hard to justify offering performance that can be found on a midranger, at such a premium price tag (more on that later). However, my biggest concern is in the battery department.
The Pixel Fold has a smaller battery than the Pixel 7 Pro, despite both being powered by the same SoC. This naturally makes me question how good (or bad) the battery life of the Pixel Fold will be given its larger screen, but we will have to wait for a real-life test.
The Ugly: Those Bezels… and a crease
When early rumors indicated that the Google Pixel Fold would feature a unique hinge mechanism and resemble the Oppo Find N2, my expectations were naturally high. I imagined a minimal crease and a sleek(er) design. Unfortunately, the main purpose of Google’s hinge design is to make the device thinner at the cost of aesthetics.
In fact, it is the reason for the less-than-ideal bezel situation, which results in the Pixel Fold bearing more similarity to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 than the Oppo Find N2 when unfolded. Furthermore, by the looks of it, the crease on the Pixel is every bit as prominent as the one found on the Z lineup. For what it’s worth, the Pixel Fold folds without a gap.
The Pricey: How much again?
Hands down, the biggest problem with the Pixel Fold is that despite the fact that (1) this is a first-generation device, (2) with a six-month-old processor and rather small battery, (3) tainted by an ugly crease and bezels it costs as much as a Galaxy Z Fold 4. Did I mention the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will likely have the same $1799 price tag as well?
Most users that are spending that kind of money on a smartphone tend to either have very high expectations and/or to play safe. This makes the Pixel Fold the very definition of a tough sell, even with a free Pixel Watch.
Conclusion
Nevertheless, there are at least two good things worth noting. Firstly, the very existence of the Pixel Fold is good for the foldable form factor. Samsung is in desperate need of competition in the foldable market. Secondly, it is nice to see that Google’s device is exploring a different design than the one regarded as the most successful.
Thus, while Google’s execution might be flawed, its concept is not. Luckily, the former is infinitely easier to rectify and this is why I am already looking forward to the Google Pixel Fold 2.
