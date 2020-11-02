iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

Google will soon release a fix to a Pixel 5 battery percentage bug that’s been concerning users

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Nov 02, 2020, 1:46 AM
Google will soon release a fix to a Pixel 5 battery percentage bug that’s been concerning users
Recently, some Pixel 5 users have reported on Google’s support forums of a problem with the battery percentage indicator on the phone being stuck. Reportedly, the bug does not affect all the phones and is present mainly when charging, where users state the battery percentage indicator does not change over extended periods of time.

Now, a software update will be coming soon to fix the bug, 9to5Google reports. A Google product expert has stated on the forum that the company is aware of the issue and a software update will be released to deal with it. Additionally, Google states that despite the indicator being stuck, that doesn’t mean that the battery isn’t charging or discharging as normal.

On Google’s forums, several users have been sharing their concerns over the abnormal battery percentage shown on their new Pixel 5s. They all report different percentages on which the indicator might get stuck. In some cases, restarting the Pixel 5 and then plugging it back in to charge fixed the incorrectly displayed battery information.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Pandemic hurts iPhone sales, helps iPad sales; kudos to Apple for hitting a five-year target
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Pixel 5: Camera Comparison
Popular stories
This is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and its insane camera bump

Popular stories

Popular stories
Moto G 5G is headed to Verizon with Snapdragon 750G, triple camera, more
Popular stories
Samsung and Stanford invent a 10,000 PPI display
Popular stories
New report reveals a bunch of key Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G specs
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
The Google Pixel deals we expect seeing on Black Friday
Popular stories
Apple admits that the AirPods Pro is having serious issues with audio

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless