Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?

Are two cameras enough in 2020?

Pixel phones have always stood out with their cameras, and the Pixel 4 series is no different. I'm more than happy with the quality of the photos my Pixel 4 XL takes. Portraits and Night Sight photos also look fantastic. All the while, the camera app itself is fast, clean, and simple.



Project Soli is a major disappointment

For several years, Google has been working on Project Soli: a radar-based sensor system allowing a device to sense gestures with utmost precision. Fancy videos of the system in action show how virtual dials and buttons can be controlled effortlessly by the snap or flick of a finger. No touching the phone required.



The Pixel 4 and 4 XL are the first two phones to ship with Google's radar-based system – and it's bad on so many levels. First of all, its use is extremely limited. With a wave over the screen you can skip songs, mute alarms, or play with your Pokemon live wallpaper. That's it, really.







Now, I would have loved being able to skip songs with a wave of my hand – while driving to work, for example – but my Pixel 4 XL detects the gesture only about 20% of the time. A month ago, after spilling my cup of tea while trying to skip a song with a wave, I turned all gesture controls off.



Strangely, my colleague Eugene, who's also been a Pixel 4 user for several months, reports that gestures work almost perfectly on his unit. Is my Pixel 4 XL a dud? I don't think it matters. The Google Pixel 4 would have been a better phone without Project Soli. Google's radar chip makes the phone more expensive and more complicated without solving any problems. I would gladly trade it for another camera or extra storage – both features that would have been much more useful.



Is the Pixel 4 battery life really that bad?

Not really, or at least not on the Pixel 4 XL which I've been using. With typical use involving music streaming, web browsing, social media, and watching YouTube video in the evening, the phone still has about 40% of charge left when I go to bed.



But it's not great either. For some reason, my Pixel 4 XL loses about 10-15% of charge overnight if I forget to charge it. In other words, it looks like its stand-by efficiency is terrible for a modern phone. The drain persists even with gesture detection turned off.



Speaking of battery life and charging, I now have a simple wireless charger on my desk at work. When I'm not using the phone, I just leave it there. This way I never leave the office fearing that the Pixel 4 XL may die before bedtime, even if I'm planning on going out.



Is a Pixel 4 worth getting in 2020?

I think Google made a mistake when it launched the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL at $800 and $900 respectively. There wasn't a whole lot to justify such high cost, so Google's phones failed to make a positive first impression with the public.



But a Pixel 4 XL costs less than $700 right now, and that I'd call a fair price. Too bad that few people would care at this point, with the



So yes, a Pixel 4 XL is totally worth getting – but I'd say it's not a phone for hardcore enthusiasts.

Some people see the Pixel line as the successor to the Nexus series, but I don't think that's the case. Nexus phones were for geeks, clearly. They were for people who wanted top specs at a reasonable price.



Google, however, is aiming Pixels a lot more towards average consumers. I'd recommend a Pixel phone to anyone who wants a simple Android phone that works, has a good camera, and doesn't overwhelm them with unnecessary clutter. Oh, and who doesn't mind charging it every night. Specs nerds, power users, and mobile gamers might want to look elsewhere.

