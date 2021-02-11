Google Photos gets new premium features on Android, enhanced video editor

But wait, there's more! Google announced that it will bring some of the editing feature currently available on Pixel phones to Google One members. Features like Portrait Blur, Portrait Light will be available to Google One members starting today. Also, the updated Google Photos app will allow Google One members to apply effects like Blur and Color Pop to even more photos of people, including those that lack depth info.

Moreover, Google One members will gain access to more new machine learning-powered effects, such as Dynamic and Sky suggestions. Those who'd like to take advantage of the new features must pay for a Google One membership, which starts at $1.99 per month for 100GB of storage. Obviously, these editing features will remain free to Pixel users.