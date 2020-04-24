Android Apps Google

Google Phone call recording feature will be region restricted

Apr 24, 2020, 7:41 PM
Google Phone call recording feature will be region restricted
Google plans to introduce the option to record calls on Android phones, but the feature is currently under development. Despite the fact that some users in India found the call recording feature on their Android phones a week ago, there's no evidence that Google has started rolling out call recording to the general public.

AndroidPolice spotted a support page that has since been removed by Google, which explains how call recording will work on Android phones and what you need to be able to use. First off, Google states that call recording will not be available in all countries and regions. Also, call recording is only compatible with devices running Android 9.0 or newer.

Those who plan to record calls will find their recordings stored under a call's history, but they will also be visible under the Recents screen. Also, Google mentions that users won't be able to record calls when they're on hold, muted, or on a conference call.

While it's safe to assume that Pixel and Android One phones will receive the call recording feature when Google decides to make it widely available, it's unclear what other phones will be on the compatibility list.

