Up Next:
Google Password manager on Android could soon allow you to safely share passwords with your family
If you use Google Chrome's password manager and manage some online accounts that you share with a family member, there may be a new feature in the works that will make your life much easier. The potential new feature would allow members of Google Family Groups to easily and securely share passwords within the group.
Sharing passwords with family members can be a headache — especially when you're in a rush and don't know the login details for a shared account. Thankfully, TheSPAndroid has noticed that Android may soon add the ability to share passwords within a family group. This was found first in Google Chrome's desktop version and then subsequently within the latest version of Google Play Services (version 24.09.12 190400–610662703). This suggests that Google won't be leaving Android devices behind when it comes to this functionality.
In the screenshots shared below, you can see that a new "Share" button will appear underneath a saved account and beside the "Edit" and "Delete" options. Once tapped, you then see an additional message to confirm that you want to share the password and to advise you that this is only for members of your family group, which you can manage in your Google account settings.
Image Credit: @AssembleDebut (TheSPAndroid)
While the feature is still under development, the screenshots suggest that the process could be quite simple for the receiving end as well. After sharing a password, the recipient may see a tooltip when visiting the website on their own device, letting them know credentials are available. The feature, in its current form, seems designed for passwords only and not passkeys.
It's important to note that Google is likely still refining the system, and the procedure may change before the official release. However, should this feature be rolled out officially, it will likely eliminate the need to share passwords via unsafe methods, such as unencrypted text messages or via email.
Things that are NOT allowed: