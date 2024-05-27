Google Messages tests new look for app bar

This makes the status, app bar, and list entirely "flat". Only the "Start chat" button is different.







The change doesn't affect functionality, and it's only for dark mode. So far, the light mode appears similar. For now, it seems the change is in beta (version 20240521_00_RC00).



Also, another change has been noticed by users on Reddit , and it's in the New conversation list. Google Messages is now showing a different palette for the background in which initials appear when your contacts don't have a profile photo.



