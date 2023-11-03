Google Meet rolls out On-the-Go mode, turning every location into a meeting room









Once activated, On-the-Go mode streamlines your meeting experience by highlighting the most essential features to keep you focused and conserve bandwidth. This means a simplified user interface with easy access to crucial functions like mute/unmute, hand raise, and audio device selection.



In this mode, only key information is displayed, such as the active speaker and the number of participants in the call. Your video is automatically turned off, a practical choice when you're on the move. Additionally, you have the option to view presented content.



On-the-Go mode is set to be enabled by default, but you can turn it off by opening the mobile app. When not in a meeting, go to Menu > Settings > Meeting settings, and then disable Automatically using On-the-Go. For Business & EDU users, the process is quite similar—open the mobile app, not in a meeting, tap Menu > Settings > General, and turn off Automatically using On-the-Go. To re-enable it, follow the same steps.



This new On-the-Go mode for Google Meet is already rolling out and should be available for you shortly, if not already. It's accessible to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google accounts.



Having an in-person meeting at the office is no longer the standard, especially in some industries. That's where apps like Google Meet come in handy these days. With the flexibility of video conferencing, you can join a meeting while on the move—whether you're on the street, in your car, on the bus, or, why not, even at the beach (ah, the classic daydreaming-at-work scenario). Now, Google is introducing a new feature to cater to the needs of users who are always on the go.is introducing an On-the-Go mode, designed to enhance the meeting experience for mobile users (via). When you join a Google Meet from your mobile device, the app will automatically detect if you are in motion and suggest using On-the-Go mode.