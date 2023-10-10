Google Meet update adds 1080p video resolution for groups calls
After bringing the ability to install third-party add-ons directly within the app last month, Google Meet is now getting another useful feature that’s not really related to productivity: 1080p support for group calls.
Previously only available for 1:1 Google Meet calls, full HD support is now being expanded to meetings with three or more participants. Those who own 1080p cameras must select the higher resolution option before entering a meeting because it’s off by default.
For this to work smoothly, additional bandwidth will be needed to be able to send 1080p video. As expected, if the requirements aren’t met, the app will automatically adjust the resolution. Support for 1080p streaming in groups calls is now available on both Rapid and Scheduled Release domains.
The new feature is also available to Workspace Individual subscribers, but not to users with personal Google Accounts, at least for the moment.
According to Google, 1080p is only sent when one or more users are pinning the 1080p-enabled user on a screen large enough to render the high-resolution video feed.
Google confirmed that the new feature is available for free to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Starter, Education Plus, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade.
