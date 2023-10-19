Google Meet on Android and iOS rolls out a touch-up tool to help you look your best in meetings

Google Meet users with Workspace accounts will be gaining a highly requested new feature on its mobile app. A new portrait touch-up feature begins to roll out today which lightly enhances your appearance during video calls.





As announced via the Workspace Updates blog , Google will begin a gradual rollout of this feature on mobile devices and will be eventually make it onto the web version as well by the end of the year. The goal for this tool is to enable meeting participants to lightly touch up their appearance from the green room.





Portrait touch-up can be turned on in the meeting settings of the Google Meet app on Android or iOS. Once you start a video call, you can tap the three dots in the bottom right corner of the screen and select "Settings." From there, scroll down and toggle on "Portrait touch-up" from the "Video" section.



You can also adjust the level of portrait touch-up to your liking. The options are no touch up, "Subtle," and "Smoothing," which are each represented by a face icon you can tap on to select. "Subtle" applies very light complexion smooth, under eye lightening and eye whitening, while "Smoothing" applies a heavier level of these same adjustments.





Image Source - Google





Unfortunately, this feature is not available for personal Google accounts and it is unknown if it will eventually trickle down to all users. As of right now, only users in the following tiers will have it: Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, Teaching & Learning Upgrade, Google One and Google Workspace Individual.





Portrait touch-up looks like a great tool to help users look their best during video calls. Whether working from home or attending a virtual meeting, it's good to know that there are built-in options to help you feel more comfortable on camera.