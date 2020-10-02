Google Meet will get Q&A and polling features for more engaging online meetings
The second collaboration-oriented Google Meet feature that is going to come soon is Polls. Polls allow meeting organizers to get feedback from their audience in a real-time manner, which should make a meeting more engaging for all participants. Meeting moderators will have the possibility to launch multiple polls even during a video call, while results and data from the poll will be mailed to them. Moderators will also receive the results from the poll right away.
These two new features are expected to start deploying on October 8. Google expects deployment to all users to be completed in 15 days. These features will be available for subscribers of G Suite Essentials, G Suite Business, G Suite Enterprise, and G Suite Enterprise for Education.