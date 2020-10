Google Meet will get Q&A and polling features for more engaging online meetings

Next week Google ’s popular Google Meet platform for video calls and conferences is going to receive some useful features to further improve the video conferencing experience. The two features that will be coming starting next week are the ability to create polls and a Q&A feature, reports Neowin The Q&A feature would be particularly useful for students, attending online lectures or classes. With the new Q&A feature, students or meeting participants can ask questions without disturbing the flow of the presentation. After a question has been submitted, other participants can upvote it as well.The second collaboration-oriented Google Meet feature that is going to come soon is Polls. Polls allow meeting organizers to get feedback from their audience in a real-time manner, which should make a meeting more engaging for all participants. Meeting moderators will have the possibility to launch multiple polls even during a video call, while results and data from the poll will be mailed to them. Moderators will also receive the results from the poll right away.These two new features are expected to start deploying on October 8. Google expects deployment to all users to be completed in 15 days . These features will be available for subscribers of G Suite Essentials, G Suite Business, G Suite Enterprise, and G Suite Enterprise for Education.