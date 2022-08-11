 Google Duo and Meet merger is now live, here is what you need to know - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Google Duo and Meet merger is now live, here is what you need to know

Apps Google
@cosminvasile
Google Duo and Meet merger is now live, here is what you need to know
Teased for several months now, the Google Duo and Meet merger is finally live. If you use either of the two services, the merger means that Duo has been upgraded to include all Meet features. Google has basically bundled together two services to offer a more streamlined video calling and meetings solution.

Although the rollout of the upgrade started last month, a broader deployment kicked off this week. Probably in the next few weeks, everyone will have access to the new features included in the upgrade, such as the ability to schedule and join meetings, virtual backgrounds, in-meeting chat and many more, in addition to the current video calling features.

The upgrade also involves additional meeting features that allow users to start an instant video call with an entire group or connect with colleagues at a recurring schedule time. Additionally, users will be able to change their background or apply visual effects before joining a meeting. On top of that, the new and enhanced service will allow users to take advantage of the in-meeting chat and captions features while in a meeting.

Furthermore, Google Meet is getting a nifty “live sharing” feature, which allows all meeting participants to interact with the content that’s being shared. For example, watching videos on YouTube, creating a playlist on Spotify, or even playing (specific) games, can be turned into group activities.



Keep in mind that the upgrade will take place throughout the month across mobile and tablet devices, and will come later for other devices. Make sure that you update your app to the latest version to benefit from the latest changes. You’ll know that you got the new experience when you’ll see the app name and icon update to Google Meet.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Galaxy Z Fold 4: New Folds, old Faults - Samsung’s idea of the future leading to a dead end road?
Galaxy Z Fold 4: New Folds, old Faults - Samsung’s idea of the future leading to a dead end road?
Rich company problems: Apple has stopped buying a company every month because of the economy
Rich company problems: Apple has stopped buying a company every month because of the economy
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets full specs, prices, and more images ahead of Unpacked launch
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets full specs, prices, and more images ahead of Unpacked launch
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
Twitter had a serious security flaw; over 5 million accounts might have been exposed
Twitter had a serious security flaw; over 5 million accounts might have been exposed
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs

Popular stories

iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
Losing faith in Google: Bug sends my Pixel 6 Pro into “hardware coma”; Pixel 6A security issues
Losing faith in Google: Bug sends my Pixel 6 Pro into “hardware coma”; Pixel 6A security issues
Apple is doing something different with iPhone 14 production that it never did before
Apple is doing something different with iPhone 14 production that it never did before
iPhone 14 Pro i-cutout takes up a lot of space, leaked screen protector image shows
iPhone 14 Pro i-cutout takes up a lot of space, leaked screen protector image shows
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless