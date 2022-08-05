Google Duo and Meet merger is officially starting with the latest Duo update
We've known for a while that Google is planning on merging Google Duo and Google Meet, and the company revealed those plans a few weeks ago. Now, the merger is finally happening, reports XDA-Developers, and a new Google Duo update is rolling out for Android and iOS which finally starts everything.
Earlier, Google released a Google Duo update that introduced meeting features to the app. Now, a new update is coming for Google Duo on Android and iOS, rolling out in a phased manner. This new update replaces the icon and logo of the app from Duo to Meet. And, on top of that, the update introduces a new notification saying "Duo has been upgraded to Meet".
The merger is expected to be completed by September. After that, the updated Google Meet app (which would have been the former Duo) with video calling and meeting features will be widely available on Android and iOS.
On top of that, in the next few months, Google plans to redirect the link duo.google.com to meet.google.com/calling.
The update to Google Duo is now starting in a phased manner, meaning initially a small number of users will be getting it, and a wider rollout will be happening subsequently.
Back in the beginning of June, Google announced the big change officially. The merging of the two apps has as a goal to have a single Google platform that is responsible for video calling and meetings, and it will be under the name of Google Meet. Let's look into a bit more details as to what this merger means.
First off, Google Meet as it is right now is a video platform that's mainly aimed at video calls with many people (mainly work-related meetings). On the other hand, Duo was a free video chat app, and it has a lot in common with Apple's FaceTime, basically aimed at one-to-one video chats, rather than large conferences.
The merging between the two apps will happen with an upgrade to Duo, which will become Meet. The current Meet is expected to get the name "Meet Original". This new Meet (the former Duo) will become the default. Duo will be getting a few new features in consequence.
And last but not least, you will be getting integration with other Google tools. Those tools include Gmail, Google Calendar, Assistant, Messages, and others.
During the pandemic, Google Meet's popularity surged as many people started using it for conferences and work-related video calls and meetings. Because of this growth, the platform became the obvious chose for Google to focus on video and voice options.
Google stated earlier "As part of our mission to build a connected experience for all users, we’re excited to bring our video calling and meeting technologies together into a single, powerful, easy-to-use solution."
Of course, the change should be reflected everywhere too – Google has updated the Duo branding on the web version, and now it has been replaced by the Meet icon and name.
On the other hand, the legacy Google Meet app will remain (probably, for a certain amount of time) as an app with meeting capabilities but without Duo's video calling. Google is expected to phase out Meet after the upgrade of Duo has been completed.
Here's what you will be able to do once Duo becomes completely upgraded with Meet features. You will be able to customize virtual backgrounds in calls and meetings, you will be able to schedule meetings, use in-meeting chat, share content live during meeting, and get real-time closed captions for a better accessibility. On top of that, the size of video calls will be upgraded from the current 32 to 100 participants.
