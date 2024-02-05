Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Google Bard's rebrand to Gemini might happen this week, with paid tier and accompanying Android app
Google's AI chatbot, Bard, is currently undergoing a major transformation. We have heard for some time now of the plans to rebrand it as "Gemini," which signifies its seamless integration with the newest "Gemini" AI model. However, now it is also being reported that, in addition to a range of new features, there are also plans to launch a companion Android app.

As reported by 9to5Google, based on findings by Android Dev and expert Dylan Roussel, Bard plans to undergo this reported rebranding to "Gemini" as early as February 7th. This information comes from a leaked changelog, reportedly scheduled to release on that date. In this changelog, Google explains its intent to give all Gemini users access to the company's top-notch AI models. The expanded access is in line with the name "Gemini," which represents a broader set of capabilities.


In addition, Google is unveiling a new paid tier called "Gemini Advanced" to accompany their rebrand. This tier is based on the highly advanced "Gemini Ultra" model. The upgraded tier offers enhanced multi-modal capabilities, improved coding support, and advanced file and data analysis capabilities. The changelog also reveals that Gemini Advanced will be available in over 150 countries and territories, which is in line with Google's recent multi-language support for Bard.

A new Gemini Android app

But the changes in Bard, soon to be Gemini, won't be limited to just the front-facing website. This same changelog also reveals that the new Gemini will also be available in the form of an app, in addition to its native integration with existing Google apps such as Gmail, Maps, etc.

The new Gemini app will be available on Android through the Google Play Store and on iOS as part of the existing Google app. It will first launch on select devices, most likely Tensor-powered Pixels and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, initially in English in the U.S., but soon expanding to other languages and countries.

Lastly, Bard/Gemini on the web will finally be available in Canada in both English and French, a region that was not supported by Bard in the past. The Gemini app will also be available soon, though first only in English. 

This rebranding and feature expansion represent a major milestone for Google's AI chatbot. It is clear that Google's goal is to make Gemini a tool that is both accessible and powerful for users worldwide.

