Google Bard to deliver more accurate results with new precise location feature
Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly important and influential in technology, and the tech industry's major players are in a race to develop the most advanced AI chatbots. Google's AI chatbot, Google Bard, has recently received some updates that make it more user-friendly.
One of the latest updates focuses on delivering more precise responses based on the user's location. By granting Bard access to your exact location, you can receive better recommendations for nearby restaurants, bank offices, or any other places you're searching for in your area.
The recent updates to the AI chatbot also include improvement of its summarization capabilities, ensuring more concise and informative responses. Additionally, users can now more easily identify the portions of responses that match specific sources, thanks to the new source matching feature. Google Bard has also incorporated images from Google Search into its English responses, allowing users to receive visual information. And perhaps one of the most important things for users, at least for now, is that they no longer need to join a waitlist to try out Google Bard.
This feature aligns with other Google services that utilize your location to better understand your preferences and offer more relevant results, much like Google Search does. According to 9to5Google, to modify your settings, you have to simply tap on "Update location," located just below the light/dark theme button. From there, you can choose whether or not to share your precise location with Bard.
In the past month, Google has introduced several major Google Bard updates to enrich the user experience. These include enabling Bard for Google Workspace accounts, introducing a Dark mode option for a more visually pleasing interface, and providing seamless exporting to Google Docs and Gmail. Google Bard also expanded its language and country availability by adding support for Japanese and Korean, in addition to US English, and now caters to more than 180 countries and territories.
