Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Google Bard to deliver more accurate results with new precise location feature

Google
Google Bard to deliver more accurate results with new precise location feature
Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly important and influential in technology, and the tech industry's major players are in a race to develop the most advanced AI chatbots. Google's AI chatbot, Google Bard, has recently received some updates that make it more user-friendly.

One of the latest updates focuses on delivering more precise responses based on the user's location. By granting Bard access to your exact location, you can receive better recommendations for nearby restaurants, bank offices, or any other places you're searching for in your area.

This feature aligns with other Google services that utilize your location to better understand your preferences and offer more relevant results, much like Google Search does. According to 9to5Google, to modify your settings, you have to simply tap on "Update location," located just below the light/dark theme button. From there, you can choose whether or not to share your precise location with Bard.

In the past month, Google has introduced several major Google Bard updates to enrich the user experience. These include enabling Bard for Google Workspace accounts, introducing a Dark mode option for a more visually pleasing interface, and providing seamless exporting to Google Docs and Gmail. Google Bard also expanded its language and country availability by adding support for Japanese and Korean, in addition to US English, and now caters to more than 180 countries and territories.

The recent updates to the AI chatbot also include improvement of its summarization capabilities, ensuring more concise and informative responses. Additionally, users can now more easily identify the portions of responses that match specific sources, thanks to the new source matching feature. Google Bard has also incorporated images from Google Search into its English responses, allowing users to receive visual information. And perhaps one of the most important things for users, at least for now, is that they no longer need to join a waitlist to try out Google Bard.

Popular stories

Office-ready Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at a killer discount
Office-ready Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at a killer discount
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
Best Buy marks down the price of Surface Pro 9 and adds in a free keyboard
Best Buy marks down the price of Surface Pro 9 and adds in a free keyboard
Samsung trims big bucks off the price of the flawless Galaxy S23 Plus (512GB)
Samsung trims big bucks off the price of the flawless Galaxy S23 Plus (512GB)
Apple has advice for those complaining about iPhone battery life after iOS 16.5 update
Apple has advice for those complaining about iPhone battery life after iOS 16.5 update
Samsung is back with another phenomenal Galaxy S23 Ultra deal in time for Memorial Day
Samsung is back with another phenomenal Galaxy S23 Ultra deal in time for Memorial Day
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Redmi’s Note 12T Pro is aiming to be a total beast and it may launch globally
Redmi’s Note 12T Pro is aiming to be a total beast and it may launch globally
WhatsApp’s ever-growing feature set may soon include the option to help others from a distance
WhatsApp’s ever-growing feature set may soon include the option to help others from a distance
Xiaomi 14 Pro tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, large battery
Xiaomi 14 Pro tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, large battery
Sony's teeny-tiny noise-cancelling LinkBuds S are on sale at a killer price with 1-year warranty
Sony's teeny-tiny noise-cancelling LinkBuds S are on sale at a killer price with 1-year warranty
TikTok creator gets two free Apple Watches from Verizon and a surprise $600 bill
TikTok creator gets two free Apple Watches from Verizon and a surprise $600 bill
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless