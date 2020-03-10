Google adds support for multiple signatures in Gmail
Creating multiple signatures is easy, but let's see how you can put them to good use. After you create at least two signatures, you'll be able to switch between them by opening the signature menu in the compose action toolbar.
Google announced the support for multiple signatures in Gmail will be rolled out starting today and may take up to two weeks to reach all devices. The new feature is available for all G Suite users, as well as Gmail users with personal Google Accounts.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):