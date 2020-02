New Gmail for iOS update adds Siri improvements

Send Email

Google has been adding many new features to Gmail in the last couple of months. Both Android and iOS users benefited from this surge of updates that further improved the overall Gmail experience, even though many of them only added a thing or two.The secret is to keep the flow of updates steady and add meaningful features and improvements, not just gimmicky functions that don't really increase functionality. One week ago , Google added native support for the File app, which would allow iOS users to add attachments to their Gmail emails much easier than before.This week, yet another small update brings another important feature: support for Siri shortcuts. Spotted by MacRumors , the new update has already been uploaded in the App Store for everyone to download it.The new feature lets Gmail users on iOS to create a shortcut that enables them to send an email using Siri's voice commands. It's a nifty improvement that further enhances Gmail's functionality on iOS. To make it work, simply head to Settings or in the Shortcuts app and you'll be able to enable “” within the Siri Shortcuts menu. At the moment, this is the only voice command enabled by Google in Gmail but opens up the possibility for more.