New Gmail for iOS update adds Siri improvements
The secret is to keep the flow of updates steady and add meaningful features and improvements, not just gimmicky functions that don't really increase functionality. One week ago, Google added native support for the File app, which would allow iOS users to add attachments to their Gmail emails much easier than before.
The new feature lets Gmail users on iOS to create a shortcut that enables them to send an email using Siri's voice commands. It's a nifty improvement that further enhances Gmail's functionality on iOS. To make it work, simply head to Settings or in the Shortcuts app and you'll be able to enable “Send Email” within the Siri Shortcuts menu. At the moment, this is the only voice command enabled by Google in Gmail but opens up the possibility for more.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):