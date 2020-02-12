iOS Apps Google

Gmail for iOS update brings changes to attachments

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Feb 12, 2020
Gmail for iOS update brings changes to attachments
Google has just revealed that Gmail will receive a small but important update on iOS, which will further improve the way users add attachments. With the upcoming version of Gmail for iOS, users will be able to upload attachments from the Files app on their iOS device.

The new feature should pop up for all iOS users in the coming weeks, as Google confirmed this will be an extended rollout. As such, it may take more than two weeks to appear on everyone's iOS device.

To take advantage of the new feature, simply compose or reply to an email and click the attachment icon to get to the “Attachments” section. Then, simply select the folder icon to choose an attachment from the Files app.


It's a much easier and intuitive way to add attachments to emails, a feature that should have been available a long time ago. Well, you won't have to wait too long now that Google started the rollout of the new feature, so be patient if you don't get it in the next couple of days.

