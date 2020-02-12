Gmail for iOS update brings changes to attachments
To take advantage of the new feature, simply compose or reply to an email and click the attachment icon to get to the “Attachments” section. Then, simply select the folder icon to choose an attachment from the Files app.
It's a much easier and intuitive way to add attachments to emails, a feature that should have been available a long time ago. Well, you won't have to wait too long now that Google started the rollout of the new feature, so be patient if you don't get it in the next couple of days.
