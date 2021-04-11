The global chip shortage has finally hit Apple
Until now, Apple has been steps ahead of everyone and insofar seemed immune to the shortage affecting its competitors. Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, and others have spoken out or taken measures as a consequence, while Apple stayed mum and raked in $111B in the fall of 2020—an all-time high score for the company.
As a result of the delay, Apple has pushed back a portion of [MacBook and iPad] component orders...
Even after all the precautionary steps Apple has taken, a Nikkei report (via The Verge) reveals that this tech giant, too, has finally succumbed to the effects of the global chip shortage. In particular, the devices impacted are the MacBook and iPad at the moment.
In MacBook production, "the mounting of components on printed circuit boards before final assembly" is currently suffering a delay. On the other hand, a lack of iPad displays and related components are to blame for slowed production of the iPad. It's unspecified whether a particular model is affected, or all of them.
There is also no information on whether this will impact the launch of the awaited iPad mini 6 or the iPad Pro 2021, which are set for release this year.
We can rest easy knowing that at least production of Apple's true signature device—the iPhone—doesn't appear in any danger yet, and we can expect the tech giant to continue delivering with its cutting-edge smartphones following Apple's record flagship sales in the U.S. in 2020.