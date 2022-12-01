Get the great stylus-equipped Moto G Stylus at half price now!
If you want a phone with a stylus, there's no need to throw a grand at Samsung and wait for the S22 Ultra to arrive. There's a more clever and affordable way to do it: by opting for a mid-range Moto headset.
Motorola's Moto G-series devices are a great bargain, and now, thanks to this amazing Amazon (pun intended) deal, you can have the Moto G smartphones at half price! Normally, this phone would set you back $399, but now it's half of that for a limited time.
There's a triple rear-facing camera system, consisting of a 48-megapixel main shooter with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel depth lens. Last but not least, the Moto G Stylus 5G mid-ranger also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a charger in the box.
Let's see what you're getting for that amount of money. The 6.8-inch device features a silky smooth 120Hz IPS LCD screen, 8GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone also supports the latest and greatest connectivity—as its name suggests, it's fully 5G capable.
If you need some more info on the model, check out our full Moto G Stylus review. We're not sure how long this deal will last, so if you've missed your chance to score a deal during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday days, now's your time to rectify this.
