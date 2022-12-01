Cyber Week: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra

Get the great stylus-equipped Moto G Stylus at half price now!

Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get the great stylus-equipped Moto G Stylus at half price now!
If you want a phone with a stylus, there's no need to throw a grand at Samsung and wait for the S22 Ultra to arrive. There's a more clever and affordable way to do it: by opting for a mid-range Moto headset.

Motorola's Moto G-series devices are a great bargain, and now, thanks to this amazing Amazon (pun intended) deal, you can have the Moto G smartphones at half price! Normally, this phone would set you back $399, but now it's half of that for a limited time.

Moto G Stylus 5G 2021 - now at half price!

| 6/256GB | 48MP Camera | Cosmic Emerald | 2-Day battery | Unlocked | Made for US by Motorola
$200 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon


Let's see what you're getting for that amount of money. The 6.8-inch device features a silky smooth 120Hz IPS LCD screen, 8GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone also supports the latest and greatest connectivity—as its name suggests, it's fully 5G capable.

There's a triple rear-facing camera system, consisting of a 48-megapixel main shooter with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel depth lens. Last but not least, the Moto G Stylus 5G mid-ranger also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a charger in the box.

If you need some more info on the model, check out our full Moto G Stylus review. We're not sure how long this deal will last, so if you've missed your chance to score a deal during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday days, now's your time to rectify this.

Also Read:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Get the great stylus-equipped Moto G Stylus at half price now!
Get the great stylus-equipped Moto G Stylus at half price now!
Twitter is less safe now, former head of safety warns
Twitter is less safe now, former head of safety warns
Apple's 4nm iPhone chips will be made in the USA
Apple's 4nm iPhone chips will be made in the USA
One of the best compact Android phones is $200 off right now!
One of the best compact Android phones is $200 off right now!
Google changes some chimes for its RCS powered Messages app for Android
Google changes some chimes for its RCS powered Messages app for Android
Apple's new promo video shows off the great accessibility tools on iOS
Apple's new promo video shows off the great accessibility tools on iOS

Popular stories

Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
Galaxy S23 makes Android history! Samsung beats iPhone 14 performance, efficiency for the first time
Galaxy S23 makes Android history! Samsung beats iPhone 14 performance, efficiency for the first time
Finally! iPhone 15 waving goodbye to flat design in overdue change! Android to copy again?
Finally! iPhone 15 waving goodbye to flat design in overdue change! Android to copy again?
Snub the iPad Pro (2022) and get a 2021 11-inch Apple M1 powerhouse at a $250 Cyber Monday discount
Snub the iPad Pro (2022) and get a 2021 11-inch Apple M1 powerhouse at a $250 Cyber Monday discount
Google's aging but blazing Pixel 6 Pro is on an amazing Black Friday 2022 'clearance' sale
Google's aging but blazing Pixel 6 Pro is on an amazing Black Friday 2022 'clearance' sale
Cult-favorite Surface Duo back down to lowest-ever price in Black Friday sale
Cult-favorite Surface Duo back down to lowest-ever price in Black Friday sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless