Garmin launches new, old solar-powered smartwatches
Long story short, Garmin has decided to refresh its lineup of premium smartwatches with new ones, which are old models with an extra feature: solar technology. Garmin added solar technology to four of its iconic smartwatches: Instinct, Fenix 6 and 6s, as well as Tactix Delta.
Specs-wise, none of these smartwatches have been changed except for the solar panels. For example, the Fenix 6S with solar panel now offers an extra day and a half battery life with sufficient solar exposure, while the 6 Pro Solar got an extra two days of battery life with the addition of the new technology.
Last but not least, the new Tactix Delta is a military-grade smartwatch that uses solar charging to extend battery life and Power Manager mode to offer up to 21 days indoors and up to 24 days with sufficient solar exposure. The smartwatch comes with a so-called stealth mode that disables location sharing and wireless connectivity, as well as a kill switch to wipe out user memory.
As far as the prices go, these are quite expensive. Although suggested retail prices start at $400 for Instinct Solar, they can go up to $850 for Fenix 6 Series Solar Editions and $1,100 for the Tactix Delta Solar Edition.