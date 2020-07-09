Garmin launches new, old solar-powered smartwatches





Next, we have Garmin's Instinct lineup that consists of three new solar models: Instinct Solar, Instinct Solar Surf Edition, and Instinct Solar Tactical Edition. All three promise up to 50 days of battery life in smartwatch mode with sufficient solar exposure, but they should last almost indefinitely if the user activates the Battery Saver mode.







Last but not least, the new Tactix Delta is a military-grade smartwatch that uses solar charging to extend battery life and Power Manager mode to offer up to 21 days indoors and up to 24 days with sufficient solar exposure. The smartwatch comes with a so-called stealth mode that disables location sharing and wireless connectivity, as well as a kill switch to wipe out user memory.



As far as the prices go, these are quite expensive. Although suggested retail prices start at $400 for Instinct Solar, they can go up to $850 for Fenix 6 Series Solar Editions and $1,100 for the Tactix Delta Solar Edition.