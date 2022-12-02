Cyber Week: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra

Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar is $400 off at Best Buy!

Smartwatches and other wearables are appealing, but they all have one major drawback: battery life. Or should we say its absence. It is basic physics that if you want to have good characteristics, you must sacrifice longevity.

Not all smartwatches, however, are created equal. Physics also informs us that all of the energy we need falls to Earth in the form of light. Okay, maybe not all the power, but our mighty sun can power almost anything.

But let's get to the point! Best Buy is currently selling a one-of-a-kind Garmin wristwatch that can harness the power of the sun. The Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar is a high-end fitness gadget with a solar charging lens called Power Glass. And now it's half its original price for a limited time!

According to the manufacturer, this lens can add up to two days of longevity to the already impressive 9-day battery life. You only need to spend three hours a day outside. The Fnix 6S Pro Solar is not a one-trick pony either. This wristband takes contactless Garmin Pay payments, has an inbuilt GPS (with GLONASS and Galileo), smart notifications, a host of fitness capabilities such as VO2max tracking, and much more.

It's not cheap, but thanks to the current Best Buy deal, you may save an amazing $400. The 30mm stainless steel variant is on sale for $399 for a limited time. You should also check out our best Android smartwatches pick if you fancy something different.
