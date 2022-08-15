Galaxy Z Fold 4's dock might come to older Folds with the upcoming One UI 4.1.1 update





As a reminder, the Z Fold 4 now has a persistent and customizable dock at the bottom of the interface, which houses all of your recent apps and app combos, making them easily accessible from any screen, even the camera app. This is a huge boon to productivity as it makes rather good use of all the extra space that comprises the Z Fold 4's large display. Paired with an S Pen, this simple but effective UX element makes Samsung's latest foldable device a respectable tablet alternative.





Previous Galaxy Z Fold devices will get the new Taskbar introduced with the Z Fold4 alongside One Ui 4.1.1 "later this year" pic.twitter.com/PUBxGpyfNI — Anthony (@TheGalox_) August 13, 2022







It seems that Samsung could bring the multitasking dock to older Z Fold units, like the Z Fold 3 and Z Fold 2 , with the upcoming One UI 4.1.1 software update. which will be based on Android 12 L. The latter is Google's "software homage" to foldable phones, tablets, and Chrome OS devices, and puts emphasis on the novel interface challenges that foldable phones present. As to when the update will hit said devices, it's "later this year", with no specific timeline quoted.





Does this mean that the Z Fold 3 and the Z Fold 2, for example, will also be getting Android 12 L, or the multitasking dock is a custom Samsung feature that's not really dependent on Android 12 L and could easily be backported to the older devices? We are not really sure, but in any case, Z Fold 3 and Z Fold 2 owners are bound to receive an improved user experience with the upcoming update.







