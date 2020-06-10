Samsung Android

Don’t use a screen protector on your Galaxy Z Flip

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Jun 10, 2020, 1:31 AM
Don’t use a screen protector on your Galaxy Z Flip
Foldable smartphones with flexible screens are all the hype in the technology world, but these devices still suffer from some 1st gen problems. Putting aside the fact that they’re quite expensive, the main issue turns out to be screen durability. The first Galaxy Fold model had a disastrous pre-release experience when many reviewers peeled off the protective layer of the screen, thinking it is just a normal screen protector. This ultimately resulted in the malfunction of the display. Now it seems we have it the other way around, as Samsung advises users not to apply screen protectors on the Galaxy Z Flip.

A Samsung representative told SamMobile: “As outlined in the care instructions included with all Galaxy Z Flip devices, third-party adhesives such as films or stickers should not be adhered to the Galaxy Z Flip screen by customers, doing so could void the warranty.” The statement is quite important, as screen protectors for the Z Flip already appear in many online stores. Applying one to your Galaxy Z Flip may not only void the warranty, but also damage the display.

Adding a screen protector to an expensive phone is a logical choice for most people, though. However, in this case you should protect the screen of the Galaxy Z Flip simply by closing the phone. And, of course, be extra careful when it is unfolded.

Related phones

Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

5.0
 Read Full Review
$1380 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on
$1299 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Huawei P40 Pro Plus 5G review, the zoom champion
Popular stories
Latest report says 2020 5G Apple iPhone models will be produced starting next month
Popular stories
Despite the Pixel 4's reception, Google Pixel sales were surprisingly strong in 2019
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, and Z Flip 5G release schedule is now 'corroborated'

Popular stories

Popular stories
Once again we implore you to delete this malicious Android app
Popular stories
The surprising name of Samsung's next big smartwatch is finally confirmed
Popular stories
AT&T starts rolling out a potentially game-changing 5G technology
Popular stories
Potential Samsung Note 20 and Galaxy S21 screens certified as 'Seamless Display' with 90Hz refresh mode
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max has something in common with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and it's not good
Popular stories
A new set of Google Pixel 4a cases tells the tale of the camera island

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless