Galaxy Z Flip 6 battery life tested: just how much better is it compared to Flip 5?

By
2comments
Video Thumbnail

While we did not get a bigger battery in the new Fold 6, the compact Galaxy Z Flip 6 did receive a nearly 10% boost in battery and coupled with a more frugal processor, we just had to test it and find out what are the battery numbers.

First, let's start with the official figures from Samsung about this:
  • 23 hours of video on Flip 6 VS 20 hours on Flip 5
  • 68 hours of audio playback VS 57 hours on Flip 5

Some changes have certainly happened, so let's see if we can verify these numbers in our own testing.

As you probably know, here at PhoneArena, we run three in-house battery tests on each phone and we just finished testing the Flip 6. Here are the results we got:

PhoneArena Battery Test Results:


Web Browsing(hours)Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 616h 10 min
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 512h 21 min
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 411h 40 min
Video Streaming(hours)Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 69h 8 min
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 57h 13 min
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 47h 20 min
3D Gaming(hours)Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 610h 20 min
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 55h 6 min
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 45h 8 min
View all

On our web browsing test, the Flip 6 scores big gains compared to the previous two generations. It lasted more than 16 hours, which is just above the average for this test, while previous Flip phones lasted around 12 hours, not meeting the average standard.

On our YouTube video streaming test, we again see similar results between the older Flip 5 and Flip 4, while the newer Flip 6 pulls ahead with a score of 9 hours and 8 minutes, some two hours longer than the predecessors.

Interestingly, in the 3D Gaming test, it seems that vapor chamber is a big improvement for the internal temperature of the phone. Previous Flip phones got hot easily which resulted in quicker battery drain, so they lasted around 5 hours. The new Flip 6 lasts an impressive over 10 hours on the same test.

As you can see, those are pretty promising numbers, but we'll leave you with that for the moment, stay tuned for our full in-depth Galaxy Z Flip 6 coming early next week.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.jpg
Victor Hristov Mobile Tech Review Journalist
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.

