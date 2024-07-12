Galaxy Z Flip 6 battery life tested: just how much better is it compared to Flip 5?
While we did not get a bigger battery in the new Fold 6, the compact Galaxy Z Flip 6 did receive a nearly 10% boost in battery and coupled with a more frugal processor, we just had to test it and find out what are the battery numbers.
First, let's start with the official figures from Samsung about this:
- 23 hours of video on Flip 6 VS 20 hours on Flip 5
- 68 hours of audio playback VS 57 hours on Flip 5
Some changes have certainly happened, so let's see if we can verify these numbers in our own testing.
As you probably know, here at PhoneArena, we run three in-house battery tests on each phone and we just finished testing the Flip 6. Here are the results we got:
PhoneArena Battery Test Results:
On our web browsing test, the Flip 6 scores big gains compared to the previous two generations. It lasted more than 16 hours, which is just above the average for this test, while previous Flip phones lasted around 12 hours, not meeting the average standard.
On our YouTube video streaming test, we again see similar results between the older Flip 5 and Flip 4, while the newer Flip 6 pulls ahead with a score of 9 hours and 8 minutes, some two hours longer than the predecessors.
Interestingly, in the 3D Gaming test, it seems that vapor chamber is a big improvement for the internal temperature of the phone. Previous Flip phones got hot easily which resulted in quicker battery drain, so they lasted around 5 hours. The new Flip 6 lasts an impressive over 10 hours on the same test.
As you can see, those are pretty promising numbers, but we'll leave you with that for the moment, stay tuned for our full in-depth Galaxy Z Flip 6 coming early next week.
