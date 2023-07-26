Pre-order your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Samsung
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Watch 6 battery and charging
The 27th Samsung Unpacked event unveiled the next-generation Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices to complement them. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 took center stage, but the supporting role of the Galaxy Watch 6 series couldn't be ignored.

Boasting a sophisticated design, captivating Sapphire Crystal display, and impressive specifications, the Galaxy Watch 6 is undoubtedly making a lasting impression. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series is all set to be your reliable companion for numerous everyday activities and to ensure it never lets you down, let's delve into its battery capabilities.

In this article, we will discuss the battery sizes of the new Galaxy Watch 6 models, including the Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm), Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm), Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm), and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm).

Will the Galaxy Watch 6 have better battery life?


The battery life is a crucial factor in smartwatches, and the Galaxy Watch 6 series does offer improved endurance compared to its predecessor, the Watch 5 generation. While the difference might not be significant, it still contributes to an enhanced user experience. The regular Galaxy Watch 5 typically lasts a day on a single charge, and you can expect a similar performance from the Watch 6.

Furthermore, the battery capacities vary depending on the watch sizes, resulting in differing battery life. For instance, the Watch 5 Pro, equipped with a huge (for a smartwatch) 590mAh battery, can last up to 3 days on a single charge. Unfortunately, the Galaxy Watch 6 series does not include a Pro edition.

By combining these slight boosts in battery capacity with the new processor and other software enhancements which the Galaxy Watch 6 now has, there is a noticeable improvement in battery life. Samsung says that Watch 6 can last up to 40 hours with Always On Display off and up to 30 hours with Always On Display on.

How much battery will the Galaxy Watch 6 have?


The smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm) feature a 300mAh battery, while the larger Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm) house a 425mAh battery.

In comparison, the Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) comes with a 284mAh battery, providing a full day's worth of usage. With the 300mAh battery in the new Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm), we can expect a similar performance. As for the larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) and Watch 6 Classic (47mm), the battery sees similar improvement with 15mAh more, compared to their predecessors.

When comparing the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with the Watch 6 Classic, the latter features a smaller battery with a capacity of 425mAh. Nevertheless, this would still be a notable improvement over the Watch 4 Classic, potentially delivering up to 3 days of battery life, particularly with limited or no GPS or activity tracking usage.

Galaxy Watch modelBattery size
Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm)300mAh
Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm)425mAh
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm)300mAh
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm)425mAh
Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm)284mAh
Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm)410mAh
Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (45mm)590mAh
Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm247mAh
Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm)361mAh
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)247mAh
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm)361mAh

What charger does the Galaxy Watch 6 use?


The Galaxy Watch 6 comes with a flat charging dock in the box, making it easy to wireless charge your smartwatch. Simply plug in the USB end to an adapter, connect it to a power source, place your watch facing upward on the magnetic dock, and it will start charging.

Moreover, the Galaxy Watch 6 is compatible with Wireless PowerShare, allowing you to charge it by placing it on the back of a Galaxy phone. This feature comes in handy when your watch has a low battery and your charger is not accessible.

Additionally, you can purchase a charging pad that can charge multiple devices simultaneously, like your smartwatch and Galaxy phone.

How fast does the Galaxy Watch 6 charge?

The Watch 6 maintains similar fast charging speeds to its predecessor, with a quick half-hour top-up providing almost 45% charge. However, a full 100% charge is still expected to take around two hours.

