Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Galaxy Tab S9 offers too much value to be passed up at new lower price

Android Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Tab S9 offers too much value to be passed up after limited-time discount
It's no secret that Samsung has no competition when it comes to top Android tablets. While other companies are trying to catch up fast, they don't provide the same level of fit and finish. If you want a high-end tablet with laptop-like capabilities, you should have a look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 as it's on sale.

The tablet was released only recently and has all the modern specs you'd expect from a premium tablet. One of its main highlights is the gorgeous 11-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. 

Galaxy Tab S9 12GB 256GB

Tab S9 11.inches Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | 12MP ultrawide front camera | 13MP rear camera | S Pen | 8,400mAh battery | IP68 | MicroSD slot
$120 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S9 is mighty fast, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. It supports split-screen multitasking and allows you to run two apps at the same time. You can even have a third app open as a floating window. Basically, if you like to do more than one thing at the same time, this tablet might be just what you need.

And we aren't just talking about reading emails and scrolling through your Facebook feed side by side. This slate has something called a DeX mode that makes the interface Windows-like. It's great for those times when you want to get serious work done and would appreciate windowed versions of apps. 

This is also the only high-end tablet that comes with a free stylus which you can use for writing down notes and sketching. 

The highest-end Tab S8 model with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM goes for $919.99 but Amazon has slashed its price by $120. That's a significant discount for a slate that was released just last month but it's a limited-time offer so act fast and get one right away.

Unlike iPads, it also has a microSD slot for adding more storage space and it's also the only non-rugged tablet to offer water resistance. You can also use it as a second screen with your Windows computer.

The tablet will be supported for five years.

Popular stories

Fake versions of two Android apps need to be uninstalled now before your bank account info is stolen
Fake versions of two Android apps need to be uninstalled now before your bank account info is stolen
Having opposed the EU rule originally, Apple will now put positive spin on the USB-C switch
Having opposed the EU rule originally, Apple will now put positive spin on the USB-C switch
Pixel 8 series' hot new feature might produce a deja vu feeling for Pixel fans
Pixel 8 series' hot new feature might produce a deja vu feeling for Pixel fans
Google Photos about to get huge update in photo quality
Google Photos about to get huge update in photo quality
Best Buy is now offering both a decent 256GB Surface Pro 9 discount and a free keyboard
Best Buy is now offering both a decent 256GB Surface Pro 9 discount and a free keyboard
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Loading Comments...

Latest News

SpaceX to launch Globalstar satellites in $64M deal, supported by Apple
SpaceX to launch Globalstar satellites in $64M deal, supported by Apple
Google raises the price of Nest Aware subscriptions in these countries
Google raises the price of Nest Aware subscriptions in these countries
Get a pair of high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds at a sweet discount from Amazon
Get a pair of high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds at a sweet discount from Amazon
T-Mobile offers the newest REVVL 5G devices for free with any trade-in
T-Mobile offers the newest REVVL 5G devices for free with any trade-in
Rainbow Six fans can play Ubisoft’s shooter on mobile in at least one country
Rainbow Six fans can play Ubisoft’s shooter on mobile in at least one country
Intel gets confidence boost from anonymous customer pre-paying for 18A (1.8nm) production
Intel gets confidence boost from anonymous customer pre-paying for 18A (1.8nm) production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless