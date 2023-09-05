Galaxy Tab S9 offers too much value to be passed up at new lower price

It's no secret that Samsung has no competition when it comes to top Android tablets . While other companies are trying to catch up fast, they don't provide the same level of fit and finish. If you want a high-end tablet with laptop-like capabilities, you should have a look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 as it's on sale.





The tablet was released only recently and has all the modern specs you'd expect from a premium tablet. One of its main highlights is the gorgeous 11-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.





Galaxy Tab S9 12GB 256GB Tab S9 11.inches Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 | 12MP ultrawide front camera | 13MP rear camera | S Pen | 8,400mAh battery | IP68 | MicroSD slot $120 off (13%) Buy at Amazon





The Galaxy Tab S9 is mighty fast, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. It supports split-screen multitasking and allows you to run two apps at the same time. You can even have a third app open as a floating window. Basically, if you like to do more than one thing at the same time, this tablet might be just what you need.





And we aren't just talking about reading emails and scrolling through your Facebook feed side by side. This slate has something called a DeX mode that makes the interface Windows-like. It's great for those times when you want to get serious work done and would appreciate windowed versions of apps.





This is also the only high-end tablet that comes with a free stylus which you can use for writing down notes and sketching.





The highest-end Tab S8 model with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM goes for $919.99 but Amazon has slashed its price by $120. That's a significant discount for a slate that was released just last month but it's a limited-time offer so act fast and get one right away.





Unlike iPads, it also has a microSD slot for adding more storage space and it's also the only non-rugged tablet to offer water resistance. You can also use it as a second screen with your Windows computer.





The tablet will be supported for five years.