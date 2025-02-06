Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Zenfone 12 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison





So there is little doubt that the Zenfone 12 Ultra is as powerful as the other Android flagships, but can it match them in camera quality?





Galaxy S25 Ultra just recently became our top-rated camera phone (read more in our



Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Zenfone 12 Ultra Camera Specs Comparison:



One thing missing from the Zenfone 12 Ultra is a long-range zoom camera. The Galaxy has both a 3X and 5X telephoto cameras, while the Zenfone 12 Ultra only has a 3X tele camera. It also comes with many limitations — weirdly, you cannot use the 3X camera to record 4K video. The ultra-wide camera on the Zenfone also lacks a high-resolution sensor that is proven to work better in low-light conditions.

The ultra-wide camera on the Zenfone also lacks a high-resolution sensor that is proven to work better in low-light conditions.









Main Camera

< Galaxy S25 Ultra Zenfone 12 Ultra >

< Galaxy S25 Ultra Zenfone 12 Ultra >

< Galaxy S25 Ultra Zenfone 12 Ultra >

Portrait

< Galaxy S25 Ultra 1X Zenfone 12 Ultra 1X >

< Galaxy S25 Ultra 2X Zenfone 12 Ultra 2X >

< Galaxy S25 Ultra 3X Zenfone 12 Ultra 3X >



Zoom

< Galaxy S25 Ultra 3X (crop) Zenfone 12 Ultra 3X (crop) >



< Galaxy S25 Ultra 5X Zenfone 12 Ultra 5X >



Ultra-wide

< Galaxy S25 Ultra Zenfone 12 Ultra >

< Galaxy S25 Ultra Zenfone 12 Ultra >

< Galaxy S25 Ultra Zenfone 12 Ultra >



Selfie

< Galaxy S25 Ultra Zenfone 12 Ultra >



So, what do you think? Can the Zenfone 12 Ultra match the quality from the So, what do you think? Can the Zenfone 12 Ultra match the quality from the Galaxy S25 Ultra

Let's see how all of this affects the photo quality...