Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Zenfone 12 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
The Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra is the newest flagship Android phone on the block, and just like the rest of them, it has the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.
So there is little doubt that the Zenfone 12 Ultra is as powerful as the other Android flagships, but can it match them in camera quality?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra just recently became our top-rated camera phone (read more in our S25 Ultra camera review), so let's see if the Zenfone 12 Ultra camera can keep up.
One thing missing from the Zenfone 12 Ultra is a long-range zoom camera. The Galaxy has both a 3X and 5X telephoto cameras, while the Zenfone 12 Ultra only has a 3X tele camera. It also comes with many limitations — weirdly, you cannot use the 3X camera to record 4K video.
Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Zenfone 12 Ultra Camera Specs Comparison:
|Galaxy S25 Ultra
|Zenfone 12 Ultra
|Main Camera
200 MP, f/1.7
24mm
|Main Camera
50 MP, f/1.9
24 mm
|Ultra-wide Camera
50 MP, f/1.9
|Ultra-wide Camera
13 MP, f/2.2
|3X Telephoto Camera
10 MP, f/2.4
|3X Telephoto Camera
32 MP, f/2.4
|5X Telephoto Camera
50 MP, f/3.4
|-
|Front Camera
12 MP
26 mm
|Front Camera
32 MP
22 mm
The ultra-wide camera on the Zenfone also lacks a high-resolution sensor that is proven to work better in low-light conditions.
Let's see how all of this affects the photo quality...
So, what do you think? Can the Zenfone 12 Ultra match the quality from the Galaxy S25 Ultra?
Main Camera
Portrait
Zoom
Ultra-wide
Selfie
