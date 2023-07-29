Galaxy S23 update takes away the highest-quality video recording option

The reason why you buy an expensive, feature-packed phone like the Galaxy S23 is because you want to be able to use features like 8K30fps video recording at 200Mbit/s that other phones lack. It might sound like a super niche feature but this is a camera-centric series and 8K video recording was one of the most hyped features when it was launched. And now it has been stripped of something.





PiunikaWeb According to posts on Reddit , the latest Galaxy S23 update took away the high bitrate recording option when shooting 8K videos (via). A video posted by user Supsti_1 shows that option has been disabled













A high resolution, such as 8K, gives videos more details and clarity. Even though you might not notice a huge difference between 4K and 8K videos on a phone, the difference is quite visible on bigger screens. In the case of the Galaxy S23, the 8K mode was a way to bypass the over sharpening and over processing that happened in the 4K mode, according to one user. 8K clips are also great for getting high-resolution still images.





After the June update, the Galaxy S23 can still record 8K videos but at a lower bitrate of 80Mbit/s. A high bitrate improves the quality of a video, but it also makes the video file larger.





It is believed that Samsung removed the option because some users had complained about stuttering issues with 8K. Naturally, users are feeling angry that Samsung took away the high bitrate feature instead of resolving the jerks and dropped frame rates issues. It's not possible to get it back by downgrading to an earlier firmware.



