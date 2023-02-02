Galaxy S23 series' massive vapor chambers showcased in a visual comparison
The Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 are certainly the hottest commodity on the smartphone market right now, but Samsung has made sure they don't get too hot... literally.
The latest flagships employ the newest and most powerful Snapdragon chipset to date, Qualcomm's excellent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with some Samsung-exclusive performance touch-ups, and the South Korea-based giant is doubling down on reining the silicon in.
With a much larger vapor chambers on board, all three new Galaxies will seemingly dissipate heat much better than their predecessor, the Galaxy S22 series, which had some overheating issues with the Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chips on deck.
As a quick refresher, unlike regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips, the one slated for the Galaxy S23 series has a high-performance core with a slightly higher base clock, which seemingly gives it that edge over the competition, but even the regular version of Qualcomm's newest chipset carries a serious generational leap over its precursor, not to mention the vastly improved thermal management and overall efficiency.
Now, prolific leakster IceUniverse has shared a pretty informative GIF revealing just how much larger the new vapor chambers are. It doesn't take a genius to notice just how larger the new vapor chambers are.
Granted, given the serious performance gains, those are definitely essential to the overall performance of the device. The 4nm custom Snadpragon 8 Gen 2 chipset leaves its predecessor in the dust, figuratively speaking, and we measured a 40% faster single-core CPU performance and an incredible 50% in multi-core, which is an extremely good generational improvement, all things considered! This is massive news for all those willing to pre-order the latest Galaxy phones.
As we're currently in the process of reviewing the newest Galaxies, more and more details will become available, but so far, we're optimistic about their overall value. Stick around to find out more about Samsung's latest pride and glory!
