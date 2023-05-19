Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Galaxy S23 Ultra is getting new 2x Portrait mode, leak reveals

Samsung
Galaxy S23 Ultra is getting a new 2x Portrait mode
Samsung has been constantly improving its latest flagship lineup, fixing HDR issues, and promising new camera features. Now, thanks to famous tipster IceUniverse, we have a sneak peek at one of those upcoming camera features, and it will please portrait enthusiasts.

The feature in question is the ability to get 2x magnification while in Portrait mode in the Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera app. The new mode was spotted by IceUniverse during a testing phase of unreleased firmware for the S23 Ultra. The tipster posted a screenshot on his Twitter page, showing the feature in action.



Further down in the comments under the post, IceUniverse explains that the feature is coming with a huge 1.5GB update, currently being internally tested. The firmware version ends with WE9 symbols, according to the inside information.

Another clarification sheds some light on the actual technology behind this 2x Portrait mode. It seems that Samsung will use sensor zoom to get 50 MP crops out of the 200 MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor under the main lens of the phone.

The resulting 50 MP image will be converted to 12 MP shots using pixel binning, the technology that most of Samsung's huge megapixel sensors use to stack pixels together and get more light. The 1.5GB update should arrive toward the end of this month or in early June and should also fix the blooming artifacts around objects in HDR as well as bring optimized 2x zoom for videos.

Read More:

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
A majority of Pixel owners will jump to another brand at the next opportunity according to survey
A majority of Pixel owners will jump to another brand at the next opportunity according to survey
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 scores record new discounts with no strings
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 scores record new discounts with no strings
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Pixel 6 and 7 users experiencing horrendous battery life and overheating issues
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless