Some Galaxy S20 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra users experience issues with wireless charging after software update
Users have been posting their concerns on official and unofficial forums for quite some time and the number of cases seems to slightly increase. The issue is related mainly to third-party wireless chargers that, after some firmware updates, have stopped working with the S20 Ultra and the Note 20 Ultra. Not everyone is experiencing those issues, and they seem to not occur with Samsung’s own wireless chargers.
A user reported that wireless charging gets constant interruptions every few seconds. The affected users have also stated the issue was not present before on their phones, with the same third-party wireless chargers.
There’s no information on which update did cause the issue for some S20 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra owners at the moment. Reportedly, it could be an update issued between the September 2020 and the October 2020 security patches.
Reportedly the issue does not get solved by rebooting the device, by clearing the cache, or even by resorting to factory reset of the affected phones. However, the issue seems to affect a relatively small number of phones.
If you’re a Galaxy S20 Ultra or a Note 20 Ultra user, do you have any issues with wireless charging (third-party chargers)? Tell us in the comments!