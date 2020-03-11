T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Mar 11, 2020, 5:05 AM
Samsung's new Galaxy S20, Plus or Ultra flagships, as well as the foldable Z Flip, not only come with Android 10 out of the box, but are also the exclusive bearers of the One UI 2.1 version overlay that lands with quite a few improvements over 2.0 that is now on the S10 or Note 10 series.

The changes in Quick Panel toggles, as well as the transitioning of Direct share to Quick share comes to mind, making it much easier interface-wise to send big files to other Galaxies in a jiffy from the share menu than before, and plenty of other improvements, big and small.

Galaxy Note 10 and Note 9 update with the new Samsung Galaxy S20 One UI features


Fret not, however, as your trusted Galaxy Note 10 and even the Note 9 will be updated to One UI 2.1, too, a Samsung community manager has confirmed (via PiunikaWeb), and also mentioned the Galaxy S9 while they were at it. Does it mean that the Gala xy 10 series will get the newest Samsung interface update to go with its Android 10 goods?

That seems pretty inevitable if history is any indication, but the gist of the matter is that Samsung may be planning to bring the very latest in the Android/One UI combo not only to the Note 10 and S10, but to their predecessors as well.

When is the Verizon or T-Mobile Galaxy Note 9/10 and S9/10 line getting the Android 10 with One UI 2.1 update? 


Usually, those carrier versions get the Samsung's present year interface update goods in the beginning of the summer, but the Android 10 update came earlier than usual for Note 10, Note 9 or S10 and S9 this year, so all bets are off, and you might see the new S20 features gracing last year's Galaxy flagships as soon as this spring. 

