Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Fret not, however, as your trusted Galaxy Note 10 and even the Note 9 will be updated to One UI 2.1, too, a Samsung community manager has confirmed (via PiunikaWeb), and also mentioned the Galaxy S9 while they were at it. Does it mean that the Gala xy 10 series will get the newest Samsung interface update to go with its Android 10 goods?
That seems pretty inevitable if history is any indication, but the gist of the matter is that Samsung may be planning to bring the very latest in the Android/One UI combo not only to the Note 10 and S10, but to their predecessors as well.
When is the Verizon or T-Mobile Galaxy Note 9/10 and S9/10 line getting the Android 10 with One UI 2.1 update?
Usually, those carrier versions get the Samsung's present year interface update goods in the beginning of the summer, but the Android 10 update came earlier than usual for Note 10, Note 9 or S10 and S9 this year, so all bets are off, and you might see the new S20 features gracing last year's Galaxy flagships as soon as this spring.