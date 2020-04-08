Galaxy Fold users in the US get Android 10 and One UI 2.1 update
As reported by SamMobile, together with the March 2020 security patch, all of the new One UI 2.1 features are included. One UI 2.1 notably brings Samsung's alternative to AirDrop, called Quick Share, along with a Pro video mode. New navigation gestures, that are noticeably similar to what iPhone users have been using for a while, and dark mode, are also part of the new update.
We recently reported on the expected next version of the device, the Galaxy Fold 2, which is to feature an increased screen size of 7.7 inches from the current 7.3, and remove the notch in favor of a holepunch camera. That device is to also include an S Pen, and have a sturdier, bendy glass display, making it that much more appealing. It's expected to debut around August, so if you don't own a Fold yet but are interested, it may be best to wait for the next iteration, as it may even cost less.
Samsung's other foldable, the Z Flip, proved to be especially successful, with the South Korean giant having to ramp up production to meet the demand. We recently took a look at that one from a woman's perspective, where its sleeker and smaller design proved quite appealing.
To see if the update is available for your Galaxy Fold and start it, go to Settings and tap Software update.