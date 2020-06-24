Samsung Android 5G

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 latest render has the internet divided

Anam Hamid
Jun 24, 2020, 3:41 PM
Previously, a report had implied that the Galaxy Fold 2 would have a notch as well as a pinhole, which sounded counter-intuitive. According to a new render, the device will not have a notch and this will give it a very clean, but a slightly off look.



The render comes from venerated leaker Ice Universe and it shows that the punch hole cutout will be in the upper right-hand part of the display. At first, the placement might look a little awkward, but it's understandable. In fact, when compared to the original Galaxy Fold, the position hasn't changed. It just looks different because of the pinhole.


A centered punch hole is probably impossible, given that's where the hinge will be located. Cornering the cutout on the right is probably not feasible either, as that would place the selfie camera directly behind the main array. 

Similarly, placing it on the left half would put it behind the outer camera. 

Even if these designs were technically possible, they would have resulted in a much thicker phone.

So, this implementation is inarguably the most fitting, given the current technological limitations. Sure, it might not be aesthetically pleasing to everyone, but it appears a lot better than a chunky bezel and also increases screen estate. 

Next year, Samsung will likely go for an all-screen design. The company has been working on an under-display camera for a long time and even if it's tech is not ready in time for the Galaxy Fold 3, it can always opt for a third-party solution.

Similarly, the Galaxy Fold 3 will likely have a much sturdier display and possibly S Pen support too, thanks to a partnership with Gorilla Glass maker Corning.

Galaxy Fold 2 will supposedly be powered by the Snapdragon 865 


That doesn't make the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 any less exciting. It will likely be a significant upgrade over its predecessor, replacing the plastic layer on the main display with a more robust Ultra-Thin Glass. Speaking of the display, both the outer and inner screens are expected to get larger. The inner display will likely support a refresh rate of 120Hz. The bendable device is also tipped to get better cameras and a comparatively smaller price tag.

Samsung will reportedly announce the phone next month, but it wouldn't go on sale until September. 

According to an earlier report, supply will remain limited through the end of 2020 because of supply-side issues.

