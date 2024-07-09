Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro price leaks ahead of Samsung Unpacked event
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Samsung is setting the stage for its Galaxy Z Fold 6 Unpacked event that will bring not only its 2024 foldable phones, but also new wearables, including the Galaxy Watch 7, the new Buds 3 series, and a brand new Galaxy Ring form factor.
By now, the only mystery remaining around those devices, is their price tag. The Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, in particular, have the privilege to have their prices leak directly from the home turf of Samsung.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 price
- Buds 3: $149
- Buds 3 Pro: $229
A South Korean leaker has tipped the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro price tags in local currency to be 203,700 KRW and 296,700 KRW, respectively. This translates to about $147 and $214, and, since there is a free trade agreement between the two countries, the prices in Korea usually end up being the prices in the US, give or take a few bucks.
정말 버즈 3, 버즈 3 프로가 이 가격에 나온다면 차라리 할인 할 때 까지 기다릴 듯 pic.twitter.com/UbNkWeAFvw— Sleepy Kuma (@Kuma_Sleepy) July 6, 2024
This means that Samsung isn't going to increase the price of the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro compared to their predecessors that launched for $149 and $229 back in 2022. That's one piece of good news, and the other is that the Buds 3 may be given as a gift to those who preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 during the launch period.
The Buds 3 and 3 Pro are expected to sport a new design, a bit more edgy for the Buds 3, and a radical AirPods-like departure for the Buds 3 Pro. On the Pro model, for instance, the stem will serve as media control thanks to a pinching gesture, and we'll know more about the eventual sound and battery life upgrades tomorrow during the Unpacked event.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: