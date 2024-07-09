Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro price leaks ahead of Samsung Unpacked event





By now, the only mystery remaining around those devices, is their price tag. The Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, in particular, have the privilege to have their prices leak directly from the home turf of Samsung.





Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 price





Buds 3: $149

Buds 3 Pro: $229





A South Korean leaker has tipped the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro price tags in local currency to be 203,700 KRW and 296,700 KRW, respectively. This translates to about $147 and $214, and, since there is a free trade agreement between the two countries, the prices in Korea usually end up being the prices in the US, give or take a few bucks.





정말 버즈 3, 버즈 3 프로가 이 가격에 나온다면 차라리 할인 할 때 까지 기다릴 듯 pic.twitter.com/UbNkWeAFvw — Sleepy Kuma (@Kuma_Sleepy) July 6, 2024





Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 during the launch period. This means that Samsung isn't going to increase the price of the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro compared to their predecessors that launched for $149 and $229 back in 2022. That's one piece of good news, and the other is that the Buds 3 may be given as a gift to those who preorder theand Z Flip 6 during the launch period.

The Buds 3 and 3 Pro are expected to sport a new design, a bit more edgy for the Buds 3, and a radical AirPods-like departure for the Buds 3 Pro. On the Pro model, for instance, the stem will serve as media control thanks to a pinching gesture, and we'll know more about the eventual sound and battery life upgrades tomorrow during the Unpacked event.



