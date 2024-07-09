Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro price leaks ahead of Samsung Unpacked event

Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro price leaks ahead of Samsung Unpacked event
Samsung is setting the stage for its Galaxy Z Fold 6 Unpacked event that will bring not only its 2024 foldable phones, but also new wearables, including the Galaxy Watch 7, the new Buds 3 series, and a brand new Galaxy Ring form factor.

By now, the only mystery remaining around those devices, is their price tag. The Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, in particular, have the privilege to have their prices leak directly from the home turf of Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 price


  • Buds 3: $149
  • Buds 3 Pro: $229

A South Korean leaker has tipped the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro price tags in local currency to be 203,700 KRW and 296,700 KRW, respectively. This translates to about $147 and $214, and, since there is a free trade agreement between the two countries, the prices in Korea usually end up being the prices in the US, give or take a few bucks.


This means that Samsung isn't going to increase the price of the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro compared to their predecessors that launched for $149 and $229 back in 2022. That's one piece of good news, and the other is that the Buds 3 may be given as a gift to those who preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 during the launch period.

The Buds 3 and 3 Pro are expected to sport a new design, a bit more edgy for the Buds 3, and a radical AirPods-like departure for the Buds 3 Pro. On the Pro model, for instance, the stem will serve as media control thanks to a pinching gesture, and we'll know more about the eventual sound and battery life upgrades tomorrow during the Unpacked event.

Daniel Petrov
