Five reasons Apple is worth loving: the iPhone 14 Pro and premium minimalism
Brand loyalty is a defining part of the tech community as a whole and it is something everyone is guilty of to some extent. We are only human and true objectivity is something we can only aspire to. Nevertheless, the main problem is not our personal bias, but rather the fact that it can sometimes stop us from seeing the bigger picture.
The main objective of these pieces will be to (at least partially) understand the source from which brand loyalty (or hatred) can stem. In a sense, I will try to show Apple fanboys why Samsung fans have a point and vice versa,
Today, my focus will be on Apple and the things I believe make the company worth loving. So let’s get right to it - here are 5 reasons why I love Apple.
Perhaps paradoxically, one of the things I love the most about Apple is precisely what the vast majority of devout Android users hate. Namely, the (very) simplistic UI and just how minimalist the company’s approach towards design as a whole is. Elegance, sometimes at the expense of functionality, underlines every aspect of the user experience that Apple seeks to cultivate.
This is not only something I have no problem with - it is also one of the main reasons why I tend to prefer iPhones. Frankly, over the years, I have learned how to strip an Android smartphone so as to match the simplicity of the Apple experience on another device, but I simply see no point in doing so when I can just go with the original.
For me, the UI of Apple devices like the iPhone and the iPad is just more intuitive and clear. Now is the time to assert that I am the opposite of a power user, which is one of the main reasons why this philosophy appeals to me personally. I do not wish to do much with my tech - I want it to be able to execute a relatively more limited number of tasks, easily and reliably. That is precisely what Apple stands for in my mind.
One common criticism many are quick to point out when it comes to Apple is the Cupertino company’s tendency to release rather incremental upgrades of its devices across generations. While I can see where this sentiment is coming from, at this point, most manufacturers are ‘guilty’ of this as well.
Furthermore, Apple is one of the few tech giants that has managed to maintain some semblance of structure in its device portfolio. Do not get me wrong - the iPad lineup is still a big mess - but it is generally much easier to navigate across Apple devices when making a buying decision.
You want a small iPhone - get a mini. You want a high-end smartphone with a reasonable size footprint - get an iPhone Pro. You want the best and biggest iPhone out there - get an iPhone Pro Max. The options might be more limited but they are also very clear and invariably have a particular target audience in mind. That is, with the notable exception of the iPhone 14 Plus, which I still do not get.
I would like to begin this section by mentioning that I am not entirely certain to what extent Apple truly delivers on its noble promises of safeguarding the privacy of its users. Call me paranoid, but I simply cannot conformably trust any tech giant with my personal data.
That being said, I firmly believe Apple is the lesser evil in this specific regard. In other words, if I had to choose one tech giant to protect my personal data, it would be Apple. The ideal scenario would be none at all, but, alas, living in the wilderness and disconnecting entirely is not an option for me.
In short, the latter two have a much bigger incentive to violate my privacy rights as means of survival. By extension, this makes Apple appear infinitely more trustworthy in my eyes (key word being ‘appear’). Whether they are, remains to be seen.
Regardless of what you think about Apple, I believe no one can deny the fact that the Cupertino company’s products scream premium. I dare say there is no other manufacturer on the market that comes close to the build quality that Apple consistently delivers. I am mostly referring to the high-end devices in the company’s lineups, but even some of the budget ones feel exquisite.
I have yet to use a smartphone that features a comparable feel in the hand as the Pro iPhones. The stainless steel makes them very heavy and the sharp edges somewhat uncomfortable, but who cares when they are this pretty? All jokes aside, ergonomics could be better, and I fully understand this is somewhat subjective, but Apple’s current design language is something I am in love with.
The industrial look on the company’s high-end devices is consistent, simplistic and premium (which it should be, given the price tag). I am also really happy that Apple has started experimenting with colors (I am obsessed with the Deep Purple iPhone 14 Pro), and has forsaken its more muted aesthetic.
We have arrived at last at the last and biggest reason why I love Apple and why I am an iPhone user - namely… that I own a MacBook. I have always been open to the idea of replacing my iPhone with an Android, but there is simply nothing that could make me use a Windows laptop over a MacBook. This creates an interesting conundrum, because, normally, this dynamic is the other way around.
Admittedly, Apple is abusing the clout its ecosystem has, but this does not inherently make the latter any less useful for the average Apple user. In other words, from a market standpoint, the Apple ecosystem is inherently problematic, but for me and many others, it solves more issues that it creates.
Once again, I would like to reiterate that this is not the love letter of a blind Apple fanboy. I am very aware of the many shortcomings of the Cupertino company. I have simply decided to start off on a high note. After all, Apple is a company almost everyone loves to hate and I will deliver on the second part sooner, rather than later. Stay tuned.
However, I would argue that releasing marginally better iterations of the same product is not that bad of a habit to begin with. I like the fact that the most recent iPhone Pro Max Ultra etc. is, ultimately, just another iPhone. This makes any new Apple device fundamentally familiar to the user and limits, at least partially, the 'FOMO' factor associated with a new release.
The thing is, Apple, unlike Google and Meta, does not rely on data to remain relevant. While the Cupertino company has indeed gradually been focusing more on services over the last couple of years, hardware is still its forte, especially sales-wise. This cannot be said about Meta and Google.
Nevertheless, it simply does not matter which Apple product keeps you firmly in the company's ecosystem. What is important is that the latter is incredibly convenient for the average user. The integration and the seamless manner in which everything simply works together is a selling point no other manufacturer can match.
