Fossil upgrades its wearables lineup with the new Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch
Fossil is in the process of upgrading its smartwatch lineup with a brand-new wearable device, the Gen 6 Hybrid. Not yet available for purchase, the upcoming smartwatch will be officially introduced on June 27, and will hit shelves on the same day.
Available in two variants (Machine and Stella), Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch will cost as low as $229. The bigger of the two, the Machine, measures 45mm and features a textured bezel, whereas the Stella is much smaller at 40.5mm and features a more blingy design. Both will be available in multiple colorways, as well as a selection of bands to choose from.
Moving on to the health tracking features, Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid has been confirmed to pack all the basic health and fitness tracking features that we know and love, as well as improved heart monitoring, smart notifications, and customizable watch faces.
In the same piece of news, Fossil announced it launched a new companion app, which should provide users with more personalization options and essential information at just one click away. The new Fossil Smartwatches companion app is already available for download on Android and iOS, but if you already own a Fossil smartwatch, you should receive the update automatically.
Not much is known about what’s inside at the moment, although Fossil did reveal that the Gen 6 Hybrid will feature support for Amazon Alexa, a new mic, and a new SpO2 sensor (via AndroidAuthority). As far as battery life goes, Fossil claims the smartwatch should offer up to two weeks of battery life.
