Fitbit Versa 2 drops to a new all-time low price in the company's sitewide Cyber Monday sale

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 02, 2019, 8:30 AM
If you were disappointed to see a single Fitbit smartwatch discounted well in advance of Black Friday and only a few of the company's popular wearable devices sold at special prices last week, you'll no doubt be happy to know the Versa 2, Versa Lite, Charge 3, Inspire, Inspire HR, Ionic, and Ace 2 are all included in the 24-hour-only Cyber Monday extravaganza underway right now on the official website of the potential future Google subsidiary.

What's arguably even cooler is that the recently released Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch is available at a lower price of $129.95 than last week, which makes this one of the greatest holiday buys in a booming market dominated by the significantly costlier Apple Watch family. Keep in mind that the Versa 2 has received a pretty major software update after making its commercial debut just a couple of months ago, vastly improving at least one of the three big flaws highlighted in our in-depth review.

While far from perfect, the Alexa-enabled device has a number of objectively awesome things going for it (especially at a $130 price), including stellar battery life, the aforementioned built-in voice assistant, incredibly detailed and accurate activity tracking tools, a decent OLED display, and support for internal music storage.

Naturally, if you can make do with a slightly less impressive list of features, the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition seems like a relatively smart buy as well at $99.95 after a solid $60 discount of its own. Meanwhile, the Charge 3 fitness band comes with a lower-profile design and a smaller and lower-res screen, but also an absolutely mind-blowing battery life of up to 7 days between charges at the same $99.95 price reflecting a $50 markdown this time around.

Although fairly old, the full-fledged Fitbit Ionic smartwatch is still costlier than most of its cousins and successors, at $199.95 and up, down from a $250 starting MSRP. The company's list of Cyber Monday bargains wraps up with the Inspire, Inspire HR, and Ace 2 activity trackers, which are currently available for $50, $70, and $50 respectively after $20 or $30 price cuts.

