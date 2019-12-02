Fitbit Versa 2 drops to a new all-time low price in the company's sitewide Cyber Monday sale
While far from perfect, the Alexa-enabled device has a number of objectively awesome things going for it (especially at a $130 price), including stellar battery life, the aforementioned built-in voice assistant, incredibly detailed and accurate activity tracking tools, a decent OLED display, and support for internal music storage.
Naturally, if you can make do with a slightly less impressive list of features, the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition seems like a relatively smart buy as well at $99.95 after a solid $60 discount of its own. Meanwhile, the Charge 3 fitness band comes with a lower-profile design and a smaller and lower-res screen, but also an absolutely mind-blowing battery life of up to 7 days between charges at the same $99.95 price reflecting a $50 markdown this time around.
Although fairly old, the full-fledged Fitbit Ionic smartwatch is still costlier than most of its cousins and successors, at $199.95 and up, down from a $250 starting MSRP. The company's list of Cyber Monday bargains wraps up with the Inspire, Inspire HR, and Ace 2 activity trackers, which are currently available for $50, $70, and $50 respectively after $20 or $30 price cuts.
