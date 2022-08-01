Fitbit Luxe and Charge 5 updated with much-needed new features
Last month Fitbit quietly rolled out an update for Charge 5, one of its most advanced fitness trackers. Although it didn’t say anything about what the update should change, we did learn that the Google-owned company added the ability to find your phone via the fitness tracker.
Today, Fitbit confirmed that the update not only introduced the much-needed feature, but also added a few clockfaces. The above image shows one clockface in two color variations – Boom, plus an additional clockface for another Fitbit wearable device, the Luxe.
To do that, you’ll have to install the new Find Phone app, open it on your tracker, tap Find Phone, and your phone should start to ring loudly, even if it’s set on the DnD (Do Not Disturb) mode. If you successfully locate your phone, you can tap Cancel to stop it from ringing.
Just to be clear, Fitbit Luxe owners will get all three clockfaces, while Charge 5 will only receive the Boom clockface available in two versions. Besides these new customization options, Luxe users will also get the option to find their phones via the wearable device, just like the Charge 5.
Fitbit says the update is now available, although Charge 5 users might have already picked this one up more than a week ago when it surfaced for the first time.
