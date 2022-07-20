 Fitbit Charge 5 update adds important new feature - PhoneArena
Reserve your next Samsung Galaxy device here!

Fitbit Charge 5 update adds important new feature

Software updates Wearables Fitbit
@cosminvasile
Fitbit Charge 5 update adds important new feature
Fitbit’s latest fitness tracker is getting a small, yet important update these days. Despite the fact that the Charge 5 has been glorified as one of the most advanced of its kind, it did lack some important features. Thankfully, Fitbit has been quite thorough in adding more features and improvements not just to its more recent wearable devices, but also to those launched years ago.

As per 9to5google’s report, Fitbit is now rolling out a new software update (version 1.171.50), which is supposed to bring the “Find Phone” feature. It’s the same feature that it’s already available on Fitbit’s other wearables like the Sense and Versa 3.

The new feature allows Fitbit Charge 5 users to find their paired smartphones by tapping on the Find Phone button that’s been added between Screen Wake and Water Lock settings. Your paired smartphone should emit a loud tone while it’s still in range of the Fitbit Charge 5, which will allow you to pinpoint it easier.

There are some conditions under the feature will work flawlessly. For example, your phone must have Bluetooth turned on and be within 30 feet (10m) of your Fitbit Charge 5. Also, the Fitbit app must be running in the background on your phone. Of course, your fitness tracker must be paired to the phone you’re trying to locate, and the phone should be turned on.

Although it comes with a list of requirements, Find Phone remains a pretty useful feature for those who know they sometime forget where they’ve put their phones.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best Pixel 6a cases
Best Pixel 6a cases
OnePlus officially reveals when the OnePlus 10T will see the light of day
OnePlus officially reveals when the OnePlus 10T will see the light of day
Google’s VR/AR headset set to enter the fray
Google’s VR/AR headset set to enter the fray
Blast from the past: OnePlus 10T might get the signature sandstone back
Blast from the past: OnePlus 10T might get the signature sandstone back
Amazon Prime Video gets a long-overdue redesign on smart TVs, Fire TV and Android devices
Amazon Prime Video gets a long-overdue redesign on smart TVs, Fire TV and Android devices
Killer Samsung deals still ongoing: save on S22 Ultra, Tab S8, Galaxy Watch
Killer Samsung deals still ongoing: save on S22 Ultra, Tab S8, Galaxy Watch

Popular stories

7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and Periscope zoom camera: The perfect iPhone to make Android users switch?
iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and Periscope zoom camera: The perfect iPhone to make Android users switch?
Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?
Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?
Two widely used Android series are experiencing annoying bugs
Two widely used Android series are experiencing annoying bugs
T-Mobile is sparking controversy again with another round of post-Sprint merger layoffs
T-Mobile is sparking controversy again with another round of post-Sprint merger layoffs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless