Fitbit Charge 5 update adds important new feature
Fitbit’s latest fitness tracker is getting a small, yet important update these days. Despite the fact that the Charge 5 has been glorified as one of the most advanced of its kind, it did lack some important features. Thankfully, Fitbit has been quite thorough in adding more features and improvements not just to its more recent wearable devices, but also to those launched years ago.
The new feature allows Fitbit Charge 5 users to find their paired smartphones by tapping on the Find Phone button that’s been added between Screen Wake and Water Lock settings. Your paired smartphone should emit a loud tone while it’s still in range of the Fitbit Charge 5, which will allow you to pinpoint it easier.
Although it comes with a list of requirements, Find Phone remains a pretty useful feature for those who know they sometime forget where they’ve put their phones.
As per 9to5google’s report, Fitbit is now rolling out a new software update (version 1.171.50), which is supposed to bring the “Find Phone” feature. It’s the same feature that it’s already available on Fitbit’s other wearables like the Sense and Versa 3.
There are some conditions under the feature will work flawlessly. For example, your phone must have Bluetooth turned on and be within 30 feet (10m) of your Fitbit Charge 5. Also, the Fitbit app must be running in the background on your phone. Of course, your fitness tracker must be paired to the phone you’re trying to locate, and the phone should be turned on.
