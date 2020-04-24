Facebook brings back a discontinued feature to help users connect with their communities
Live With allows Facebook users to co-broadcast along with someone when they stream live to an audience. Here is how you can take advantage of the Live With feature:
- Tap the ‘Live’ icon at the top of the News Feed of your profile or Page
- Tap the ‘Live With’ icon at the bottom of the screen
- Select the person you want to invite from the list of viewers and tap ‘Add’
Naturally, you'll be able to add and remove guests from your live broadcast any time you wish. Or, if a guest wants to go offline during a live stream, he or she can remove themselves from the broadcast.
According to Facebook, the new/old Live With feature will be rolled out starting today and launch globally in the coming days, so keep an eye out for a Live icon at the top of your Facebook's News Feed.