Facebook brings back a discontinued feature to help users connect with their communities

Tap the ‘Live’ icon at the top of the News Feed of your profile or Page

Tap the ‘Live With’ icon at the bottom of the screen

Select the person you want to invite from the list of viewers and tap ‘Add’

Facebook has been adding lots of new features to its social network app in the last couple of days. The last one, Messenger Rooms, was announced today and lets up to 50 people video chat simultaneously Another new feature that may have gone under the radar is Live With, which is making a comeback. Live With was discontinued late last year, but Facebook decided to revive it due to the current global situation with the COVID-19.Live With allows Facebook users to co-broadcast along with someone when they stream live to an audience. Here is how you can take advantage of the Live With feature:Naturally, you'll be able to add and remove guests from your live broadcast any time you wish. Or, if a guest wants to go offline during a live stream, he or she can remove themselves from the broadcast.According to Facebook , the new/old Live With feature will be rolled out starting today and launch globally in the coming days, so keep an eye out for a Live icon at the top of your Facebook's News Feed.