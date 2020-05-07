Facebook announces members of board that will deal with controversial content on the platform
Additionally, the board’s members have lived in 27 countries and speak at least 29 different languages, while two of the four co-chairs are American citizens. The co-chairs are US federal circuit judge Micheal McConnell, law expert Jamal Greene, attorney Catalina Botero-Marino and former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt.
Reportedly, the board is to start working immediately and will focus on difficult cases involving issues with hate speech, harassment and people’s safety and will start with reviewing cases of already deleted content that has exhausted Facebook’s appeal processes. The board will make public decisions on such controversial cases, with a 90-day process to reach a decision and implement it.