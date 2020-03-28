Facebook launches Messenger Coronavirus Community Hub

Facebook, just like many other big companies, are trying to ease the transition to social distancing by offering free services and products. But people need to stay informed about what's happening in the world even when they're self-isolating.
In that regard, Facebook launched recently the so-called Messenger Coronavirus Community Hub
, which offers users tips and resources that should help them stay connected to their friends, family, and community in general.
The new Messenger Coronavirus Community Hub will also act as a tool to prevent the spread of misinformation, as it explains how people can recognize and avoid scams and fake news. Beyond that, Facebook's new hub is about serving its users as they try to maintain their communities and social connections even when they can't be together in real life. On top of that, you'll be able to find accurate and reliable information about COVID-19 developments, as well as tips to help you prevent the spread of fake news.
Last but not least, the Messenger Coronavirus Community Hub will also act as a communication bridge between important organizations like WHO (World Health Organizations) and CDC (Centers for Disease Control) with Facebook's developer partners with the purpose of helping these organizations to share information more effectively.
